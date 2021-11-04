Eskom plunges South Africa into darkness

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Stage 4 loadshedding will be implemented from 13:00 until 05:00 on Friday; thereafter Stage 2 loadshedding will be implemented as_ previously communicated until 05:00 on Saturday Monday, 08 November 2021: Eskom regrets to inform the public that due to the ongoing generation capacity shortages, Stage 4 loadshedding will be implemented from 13:00 until 05:00 on Friday. Thereafter Stage 2 loadshedding will continue as previously communicated until 05:00 on Saturday.



While Eskom regrets the escalation in loadshedding, it is necessary to ration the remaining emergency generation reserves, which have been utilised extensively this morning as we are not getting the reduction in demand as expected from the implementation of Stage 2 loadshedding. It was anticipated that an additional seven units would have returned to service by Monday, and this has not materialised. Further, a generating unit at Arnot power station tripped this morning, contributing to the shortages.



Total breakdowns currently amount to 14 874MW while planned maintenance is 5 579MW of capacity.



Eskom would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused by the implementation of loadshedding, and requests the public to reduce the usage of electricity in order to help us through the constraints.



Eskom will communicate promptly should there be any significant changes to the power system.

