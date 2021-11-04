Three people perish in road accident

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Three people died and two otherwise injured in a Fun Cargo that veered off the road at 287km peg along Bulawayo- Victoria falls road on Saturday.The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirmed the accident on their Twitter page which reads;"The ZRP reports the death of three people and injury of two others, following an accident which occurred at the 287km peg along Bulawayo-Victoria falls road on 6 November. A Toyota Fun Cargo with five occupants veered off the road after the driver failed to negotiate a curve."Two people died on the spot and the other died upon admission at Hwange Colliery Hospital."