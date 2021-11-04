Latest News Editor's Choice


Three people perish in road accident

by Tarisai Mudahondo
Three people died and two otherwise injured in a Fun Cargo that veered off the road at 287km peg along Bulawayo- Victoria falls road on Saturday.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirmed the accident on their Twitter page which reads;

"The ZRP reports the death of three people and injury of two others, following an accident which occurred at the 287km peg along Bulawayo-Victoria falls road on 6 November. A Toyota Fun Cargo with five occupants veered off the road after the driver failed to negotiate a curve.

"Two people died on the spot and the other died upon admission at Hwange Colliery Hospital."

Source - Byo24News

