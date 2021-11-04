Gokomere pupils arrested after'attacking' cops

News / National

by Staff reporter

AT LEAST 40 Gokomere High School pupils in Masvingo were Monday arrested after they were violent protests at the Catholic-run learning institution.The pupils were reportedly protesting against poor living conditions and the quality of at the school.Sources at the school told NewZimbabwe.Com the mismanagement of funds was the lead factor as school authorities are under the radar of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) for alleged looting of resources."This is a manifestation of what has been transpiring for a long time. The kids are living in bad conditions and what they get at the dining hall doesn't make sense considering what their parents are paying," an insider said.The pupils ran riot after two police officers visited the institution. The learners allegedly broke into the kitchen and stole food.The two police officers were also attacked by the students, and reinforcement had to be called in, resulting in the arrest of at least 40 pupils.Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa could not comment on the matter as he was said to be attending to other business.Efforts to reach him through his mobile phone were also fruitless as his mobile went unanswered.Authorities at the school, including the school dead, Acquanos Mazhunga and Priest-in-Charge James Magadzire are facing graft charges and recently appeared before Masvingo Magistrate Grace Tupiri before they were released on bail.Their case is set to return to court on 25 November for the continuation of trial.