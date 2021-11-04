Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MSD warns of heat wave, thunderstorms

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Meteorological Services Department has issued a heatwave warning, saying temperatures are set to further soar today before the country gets rains, starting with isolated thunderstoms in the southern districts from tomorrow.

Members of the public have also been urged to stay indoors and hydrated all the time to avoid health complications.

A heat wave is a period of excessively hot weather, which may be accompanied by high humidity, and can range from 28 degrees Celsius.

While definitions vary, a heat wave is usually measured relative to the usual weather in the area and relative to normal temperatures for the season.

In the past days, many areas in Zimbabwe have been recording high temperatures, with the highest being Beitbridge at 45 degrees Celsius.

Meteorological Services Department forecaster Mr James Ngoma said despite the heat, isolated thunderstorms were expected over Matabeleland provinces from tomorrow onwards.

"It was mostly sunny across the country with some isolated thunder showers being recorded in both Matabeleland provinces and Bulawayo Metropolitan where the highest fall was recorded in Kezi (4mm).

"Meanwhile the atmosphere continues to be relatively dry, although a cloud band over Botswana will start feeding in moisture through the western parts of the country which may lead to cooler temperatures on Wednesday," he said.

Mr Ngoma said the high temperatures were normal for this time of the year, as heavy rains are expected to start falling at any time.

"People should stay indoors during this heat during the peak hours, which start at 10am to 3pm. Children should also be monitored and wear hats when playing.  

"Persons in malaria prone areas should take necessary precautions, which include spraying insecticides, applying mosquito repellents and sleeping under mosquito nets," Mr Ngoma said.

An online weather forecast service called ZIMCAST, predicted that Bulawayo temperatures may reach 40 degrees Celsius today.  

"Maximum temperatures expected across Zimbabwe on Tuesday 9 November, 2021: Harare 37, Bulawayo 40, Masvingo 42, Victoria Falls 43, Gweru 42, Mutare 41, Kadoma 44, Kwekwe 43, Beitbridge 42, Kariba 43, Bindura 41, Chipinge 41 and Karoi 38.

"The current heatwave is expected to peak on Tuesday across Zimbabwe and showers are expected to return this week, with some showers expected in the south-west on Tuesday and spreading across the country from Wednesday into the weekend," read the ZIMCAST forecast.

ZIMCAST added that in general, showers that follow such extreme heat are associated with hail and thunderstorms.

The expected rains will be heavy at times, mainly over the weekend, according to ZIMCAST and it is not advisable for anyone to be outdoors during such storms.

"Members of the public should drink plenty of water, stay out of direct sunlight and avoid alcohol, energy drinks, carbonated drinks with sugar and drinks with caffeine.

"They should consider eating light meals and avoid having large meals in one sitting.

"Although temperatures will remain high in Zimbabwe right into next week, showers are expected to return by Wednesday, with rains forecast for most of the country from Wednesday through next weekend."

Health expert Professor Solwayo Ngwenya said members of the public should increase their intake of water and avoid being outdoors as such heat waves are associated with health risks.

"Anyone can be affected by sweltering temperatures; anyone can suffer a heat stroke in such temperatures, although those members of the public suffering from non-communicable diseases can be affected more than others. Everyone should take shelter and drink plenty of water, more than eight glasses per day," he said.

"The sweltering temperatures may also cause extreme dehydration and put many people at risk of deep vein thrombosis, which may result in sudden and catastrophic collapse.  These temperatures may cause burst tyres, posing a danger to motorists. Motorists must take extreme measures to avoid overheating tyres which can cause road traffic accidents.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

South African govt to ban foreign drivers?

12 mins ago | 75 Views

'Gutu not welcome in Matabeleland'

2 hrs ago | 861 Views

Mnangagwa's govt running scared: CSOs

2 hrs ago | 747 Views

Chief Charumbira in trouble again

2 hrs ago | 1034 Views

US 'snubs' Zimbabwe for democracy summit

2 hrs ago | 640 Views

Porusingazi chickens out of Zanu-PF Manicaland PCC race

2 hrs ago | 348 Views

Potraz targets 1 500 schools, health centres

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Police bust Uzumba bronco syndicate

2 hrs ago | 411 Views

Gender Commission probes LSU harassment scandal

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

'High temperatures won't stop 4th wave'

2 hrs ago | 359 Views

Mthuli Ncube 'defiles' sacred site

2 hrs ago | 459 Views

Nurse steals COVID-19 test kits from State House

2 hrs ago | 212 Views

Company loses $3,3m to fraudster in fuel deal

2 hrs ago | 194 Views

Referee in soup over Dynamos match

2 hrs ago | 304 Views

Platinum test for Dembare

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Chitembwe returns to Caps United

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Headwinds stalk Zimbabwe insurers

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Mnangagwa looting Zimbabwe's wealth for Belarus, China

2 hrs ago | 332 Views

Warriors arrive in Joburg

2 hrs ago | 247 Views

Highlanders worst start in five seasons

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

6 contractors for Lake Gwayi- Shangani pipeline

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Zimta demands forex bonuses for teachers

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

Biti dumps Katsimberis

2 hrs ago | 245 Views

ZERA hikes LPG gas prices

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

11 000 motorists arrested for headlights

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Govt repossesses idle farms

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Referee Majoni always courts controversy

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

45 Gokomere pupils released from police custody

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

More Zupco buses coming in time for festive season

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Robert Mugabe's ex-teacher (99) dies

12 hrs ago | 1372 Views

Gokomere pupils arrested after'attacking' cops

12 hrs ago | 858 Views

Court grants fathers legal right to apply for children's birth certificates

12 hrs ago | 714 Views

ZRP launches crackdown

12 hrs ago | 958 Views

Breakthrough as Zimbabwe pastors meet Anglican leader over sanctions

12 hrs ago | 1222 Views

Three people perish in road accident

16 hrs ago | 1605 Views

Man shot dead...thrown inside Limpopo river

17 hrs ago | 2656 Views

IMF freezes funds for Afghanistan over political uncertainty

18 hrs ago | 398 Views

ZEC speaks on by-elections

19 hrs ago | 2486 Views

BREAKING: Ian khama flees Botswana to South Africa?

20 hrs ago | 8841 Views

Eskom plunges South Africa into darkness

21 hrs ago | 1481 Views

Zimbabwe government urged to abandon auction system

22 hrs ago | 3145 Views

Blockchain Entrepreneurs launch new crypto product

22 hrs ago | 622 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days