Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

11 000 motorists arrested for headlights

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
NEARLY 11 000 motorists have been arrested countrywide for fitting vehicles with dangerous bar headlights as they continue to intensify a crackdown on them.

More than $2,4 million in revenue has been raised for the State by the police through fining such errant motorists.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the operation was continuing and urged motorists not to be caught on the wrong side of the law.

"The ZRP warns motorists against fitting dangerous bar headlights on their vehicles. Since the commencement of an operation against fitting dangerous headlights, police have arrested a total of 10 950 motorists and a total revenue of $2 483 300 was realised for the State," he said.

Last month, police also arrested 22 motorists across the country for fitting vehicles with dangerous bar headlights under an ongoing operation bringing the total to number to 8 416.

In July, police attributed extended headlights mounted on vehicles for causing some fatal accidents on the roads.

Through Statutory Instrument 129 of 2015, Government banned the mounting of additional headlights on motor vehicles. The law states that those who want to make any modifications to their cars should first seek authority.

The additional LED light bars that some motorists fitted on their cars cannot be dipped, compromising the vision for other drivers.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

South African govt to ban foreign drivers?

12 mins ago | 84 Views

'Gutu not welcome in Matabeleland'

2 hrs ago | 864 Views

Mnangagwa's govt running scared: CSOs

2 hrs ago | 750 Views

Chief Charumbira in trouble again

2 hrs ago | 1038 Views

US 'snubs' Zimbabwe for democracy summit

2 hrs ago | 640 Views

Porusingazi chickens out of Zanu-PF Manicaland PCC race

2 hrs ago | 348 Views

Potraz targets 1 500 schools, health centres

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Police bust Uzumba bronco syndicate

2 hrs ago | 411 Views

Gender Commission probes LSU harassment scandal

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

'High temperatures won't stop 4th wave'

2 hrs ago | 359 Views

Mthuli Ncube 'defiles' sacred site

2 hrs ago | 460 Views

Nurse steals COVID-19 test kits from State House

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

Company loses $3,3m to fraudster in fuel deal

2 hrs ago | 194 Views

Referee in soup over Dynamos match

2 hrs ago | 304 Views

Platinum test for Dembare

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Chitembwe returns to Caps United

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Headwinds stalk Zimbabwe insurers

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Mnangagwa looting Zimbabwe's wealth for Belarus, China

2 hrs ago | 332 Views

Warriors arrive in Joburg

2 hrs ago | 247 Views

Highlanders worst start in five seasons

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

6 contractors for Lake Gwayi- Shangani pipeline

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Zimta demands forex bonuses for teachers

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Biti dumps Katsimberis

2 hrs ago | 248 Views

ZERA hikes LPG gas prices

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Govt repossesses idle farms

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Referee Majoni always courts controversy

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

45 Gokomere pupils released from police custody

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

More Zupco buses coming in time for festive season

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

MSD warns of heat wave, thunderstorms

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Robert Mugabe's ex-teacher (99) dies

12 hrs ago | 1373 Views

Gokomere pupils arrested after'attacking' cops

12 hrs ago | 858 Views

Court grants fathers legal right to apply for children's birth certificates

12 hrs ago | 714 Views

ZRP launches crackdown

12 hrs ago | 959 Views

Breakthrough as Zimbabwe pastors meet Anglican leader over sanctions

12 hrs ago | 1222 Views

Three people perish in road accident

16 hrs ago | 1605 Views

Man shot dead...thrown inside Limpopo river

17 hrs ago | 2658 Views

IMF freezes funds for Afghanistan over political uncertainty

18 hrs ago | 398 Views

ZEC speaks on by-elections

19 hrs ago | 2486 Views

BREAKING: Ian khama flees Botswana to South Africa?

20 hrs ago | 8841 Views

Eskom plunges South Africa into darkness

21 hrs ago | 1481 Views

Zimbabwe government urged to abandon auction system

22 hrs ago | 3146 Views

Blockchain Entrepreneurs launch new crypto product

22 hrs ago | 622 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days