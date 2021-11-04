Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZERA hikes LPG gas prices

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory  Authority (ZERA) has made an upward review of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices to US$2,05 per kg effective from November 8, 2021.

The liquid petroleum gas industry had remained an open market without price regulations from ZERA, until August this year, when the authority through Section 54 of the Petroleum Act as refined by Statutory 90 of 2021 was empowered to do so.

ZERA in a statement said operators should display the prices at their retail outlets at a prominent place in clearly legible letters.

"Please note that it is permissible to sell LPG at prices below prescribed prices depending on one's trading advantages," ZERA said.

According to the statement, the price in US dollar terms surged 9,6 percent to US$2,05 per kg, up from US$1,87 in October.

In local currency terms, the price of LPG rose by 22,5 percent to $202,78 compared to $165,59 per kg in the previous month.

According to the Petroleum Act, ZERA can review the monthly prices of fuel and LP Gas on or around the 5th of each month.

As the country battles relentless power cuts, domestic power  consumers have increased usage of LPG gas as a substitute.

According to ZERA, as of August 2021, a total 20 million kg of gas had been consumed, and was projected at 40 million kg by year end, from an initial target of 60 million kg.

The National Oil Company (NOIC) is working on developing a storage facility for gas, similar to the Masasa fuel depot.

LPG is a product priced in the international market.

The vagaries of the price fluctuations in the global market affect the price of domestic LPG because 100 percent of LPG sold in Zimbabwe are imported from abroad and priced in US Dollars.

As a result, prices of gas keep soaring at the international market with consequential impact on the local market.

ZERA recently announced new fuel prices effective Friday, 5 November 2021.

According to a notice, the energy regulator, pegged the maximum  pump price of diesel at $136,44 or US$1,38 per litre while that of petrol was capped at  $138,70 or US$1,40 per litre.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

South African govt to ban foreign drivers?

12 mins ago | 86 Views

'Gutu not welcome in Matabeleland'

2 hrs ago | 864 Views

Mnangagwa's govt running scared: CSOs

2 hrs ago | 750 Views

Chief Charumbira in trouble again

2 hrs ago | 1041 Views

US 'snubs' Zimbabwe for democracy summit

2 hrs ago | 641 Views

Porusingazi chickens out of Zanu-PF Manicaland PCC race

2 hrs ago | 348 Views

Potraz targets 1 500 schools, health centres

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Police bust Uzumba bronco syndicate

2 hrs ago | 411 Views

Gender Commission probes LSU harassment scandal

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

'High temperatures won't stop 4th wave'

2 hrs ago | 359 Views

Mthuli Ncube 'defiles' sacred site

2 hrs ago | 460 Views

Nurse steals COVID-19 test kits from State House

2 hrs ago | 213 Views

Company loses $3,3m to fraudster in fuel deal

2 hrs ago | 194 Views

Referee in soup over Dynamos match

2 hrs ago | 304 Views

Platinum test for Dembare

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Chitembwe returns to Caps United

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Headwinds stalk Zimbabwe insurers

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Mnangagwa looting Zimbabwe's wealth for Belarus, China

2 hrs ago | 332 Views

Warriors arrive in Joburg

2 hrs ago | 248 Views

Highlanders worst start in five seasons

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

6 contractors for Lake Gwayi- Shangani pipeline

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Zimta demands forex bonuses for teachers

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Biti dumps Katsimberis

2 hrs ago | 248 Views

11 000 motorists arrested for headlights

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Govt repossesses idle farms

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Referee Majoni always courts controversy

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

45 Gokomere pupils released from police custody

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

More Zupco buses coming in time for festive season

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

MSD warns of heat wave, thunderstorms

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Robert Mugabe's ex-teacher (99) dies

12 hrs ago | 1373 Views

Gokomere pupils arrested after'attacking' cops

12 hrs ago | 858 Views

Court grants fathers legal right to apply for children's birth certificates

12 hrs ago | 714 Views

ZRP launches crackdown

12 hrs ago | 959 Views

Breakthrough as Zimbabwe pastors meet Anglican leader over sanctions

12 hrs ago | 1222 Views

Three people perish in road accident

16 hrs ago | 1605 Views

Man shot dead...thrown inside Limpopo river

17 hrs ago | 2658 Views

IMF freezes funds for Afghanistan over political uncertainty

18 hrs ago | 398 Views

ZEC speaks on by-elections

19 hrs ago | 2486 Views

BREAKING: Ian khama flees Botswana to South Africa?

20 hrs ago | 8842 Views

Eskom plunges South Africa into darkness

21 hrs ago | 1481 Views

Zimbabwe government urged to abandon auction system

22 hrs ago | 3146 Views

Blockchain Entrepreneurs launch new crypto product

22 hrs ago | 622 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days