Biti dumps Katsimberis

News / National

by Staff reporter

Building contractor, George Katsimberis, who is facing allegations of fraud has engaged the services of new lawyers after he was abandoned by MDC Alliance vice president Tendai Biti.Katsembiris allegedly duped a local property developer of close to US$1 million in a joint venture to build cluster houses in Borrowdale Harare.Katsimberis recently had his application for exception dismissed and his new lawyers are Mr Charles Warara and Mr Harrison Nkomo.The defence made an application for the postponement of the matter to November 30 saying they needed time to study the documents of the matter.Katsimberis did not give a reason why Mr Biti dumped him.Prosecutor Mr Tafara Chirambira opposed application for postponement by the defence saying the matter had been marred postponements.Mr Chirambira told the court that a shorter remand was necessary since the matter had been postponed several times.He further submitted that he was handling the case together with senior prosecutor Mr Michael Reza saying when he was not available one of them would proceed to trial.However, Harare magistrate Mrs Letwin Rwodzi postponed the matter to November 30 saying the trial would run continuously up to December 3.She ordered witnesses Leornad Shoko and Zvenyika Chawatama to be available on the day of trial.The court heard that after signing an agreement Katsimberis built a showroom without an approved Harare City Council plan and did not use recommended construction material.