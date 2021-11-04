Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimta demands forex bonuses for teachers

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Teachers' Association (Zimta) has demanded that teachers' bonuses be paid in foreign currency to cushion them against inflation.

Bonuses for teachers are due this month.

Teachers also want allowances for examinations invigilators to be paid directly by the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec), saying this will guarantee the quality of examinations while motivating teachers and introducing equity in the treatment of those that manage exams.

The Zimta leadership held an emergency meeting at the weekend to consolidate provincial recommendations regarding teachers' salaries, bonuses, sector specific allowances and invigilation fees.

The declaration, termed the Ehlekweni Declaration, demands that the employer pays the 2021 bonuses for educators in full this month to cushion them against inflation-induced income losses.

Zimta is the biggest teachers' union with more than 40 000 members.
"The declaration demands that Government pays educators' 2021 bonuses in United States dollars as this is the only way to ensure that educators are cushioned and protected from crushing into further incapacitation and poverty while in the employ of the Government of Zimbabwe.

"Because teachers are sinking deeper into incapacitation each and every day, this is the only way to avert crushing them deeper into poverty and dysfunction. The educators are demanding that Government puts in place a facility that enables teachers to access the weekly US$50 from their individual nostro accounts.

This has been necessitated by failure of the majority to access their weekly forex allocations availed to them via local banks and Bureau de Changes by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe. Ultimately, this move will enable educators to access part of their salaries in USD and eventually solve a longstanding grievance from the teachers," said Zimta president Mr Richard Gundane in a statement.

He said teachers are also demanding that the employer pays for all their sector specific allowances with effect from next month.

"Evidence at hand has proved that Zimsec has the capacity to pay for invigilation of exams by teachers. Most importantly, the salary for a Grade D level teacher of US$540 has to be honoured by November 2021 at the latest," said Mr Gundane.

He said failure by the employer to meet these demands within the specified timeframes may lead into disruptions of learning and examinations.

This could affect education reforms being implemented by Government.

Source - The Chronicle

Comments


Must Read

South African govt to ban foreign drivers?

13 mins ago | 86 Views

'Gutu not welcome in Matabeleland'

2 hrs ago | 866 Views

Mnangagwa's govt running scared: CSOs

2 hrs ago | 750 Views

Chief Charumbira in trouble again

2 hrs ago | 1045 Views

US 'snubs' Zimbabwe for democracy summit

2 hrs ago | 642 Views

Porusingazi chickens out of Zanu-PF Manicaland PCC race

2 hrs ago | 348 Views

Potraz targets 1 500 schools, health centres

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Police bust Uzumba bronco syndicate

2 hrs ago | 411 Views

Gender Commission probes LSU harassment scandal

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

'High temperatures won't stop 4th wave'

2 hrs ago | 360 Views

Mthuli Ncube 'defiles' sacred site

2 hrs ago | 460 Views

Nurse steals COVID-19 test kits from State House

2 hrs ago | 214 Views

Company loses $3,3m to fraudster in fuel deal

2 hrs ago | 194 Views

Referee in soup over Dynamos match

2 hrs ago | 304 Views

Platinum test for Dembare

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Chitembwe returns to Caps United

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Headwinds stalk Zimbabwe insurers

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Mnangagwa looting Zimbabwe's wealth for Belarus, China

2 hrs ago | 332 Views

Warriors arrive in Joburg

2 hrs ago | 249 Views

Highlanders worst start in five seasons

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

6 contractors for Lake Gwayi- Shangani pipeline

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Biti dumps Katsimberis

2 hrs ago | 248 Views

ZERA hikes LPG gas prices

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

11 000 motorists arrested for headlights

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Govt repossesses idle farms

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Referee Majoni always courts controversy

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

45 Gokomere pupils released from police custody

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

More Zupco buses coming in time for festive season

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

MSD warns of heat wave, thunderstorms

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Robert Mugabe's ex-teacher (99) dies

12 hrs ago | 1373 Views

Gokomere pupils arrested after'attacking' cops

12 hrs ago | 858 Views

Court grants fathers legal right to apply for children's birth certificates

12 hrs ago | 714 Views

ZRP launches crackdown

12 hrs ago | 959 Views

Breakthrough as Zimbabwe pastors meet Anglican leader over sanctions

12 hrs ago | 1222 Views

Three people perish in road accident

16 hrs ago | 1606 Views

Man shot dead...thrown inside Limpopo river

17 hrs ago | 2658 Views

IMF freezes funds for Afghanistan over political uncertainty

18 hrs ago | 398 Views

ZEC speaks on by-elections

19 hrs ago | 2486 Views

BREAKING: Ian khama flees Botswana to South Africa?

20 hrs ago | 8842 Views

Eskom plunges South Africa into darkness

21 hrs ago | 1481 Views

Zimbabwe government urged to abandon auction system

22 hrs ago | 3146 Views

Blockchain Entrepreneurs launch new crypto product

22 hrs ago | 622 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days