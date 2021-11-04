Latest News Editor's Choice


Warriors arrive in Joburg

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Warriors get down to business with the first training session in Johannesburg, South Africa, this morning ahead of Thursday's World Cup qualifier at FNB Stadium.

The Warriors arrived in Johannesburg yesterday evening, with 24 players for the clash against Bafana Bafana and Ethiopia on Sunday.

England-based Brendan Galloway is expected to join the rest of the team after this morning's training session.
Galloway played the entire match in his side Plymouth Argyle's goalless draw with Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup.

Wellington Mpandare, the national teams' general manager, said Zifa's advance team in liaison with Safa managed to secure training facilities for the Warriors.

"It's down to business and everyone is geared up. Our advance team went to South Africa on Friday to prepare for the team's arrival as well as secure training facilities. The team will have its first training session tomorrow morning.

Brendan Galloway, who was involved in the FA Cup match against Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday, will arrive at 10am and will join the afternoon session," said Mpandare.

Galloway comes in a defence department that has Tendayi Darikwa of Wigan Athletic, Azam's Bruce Kangwa, Mamelodi Sundowns left-back Divine Lunga, Takudzwa Chimwemwe of Nkana in Zambia, Alec Mudimu (Torpedo Kutaisi), Peter Muduwa (Highlanders) and Godknows Murwira (Dynamos).

The Warriors' technical team has decided to have a locally-based goalkeeper for the two ties.

A new set of goalkeepers in the form of Dynamos' Taimon Mvula, Donavan Bernard of Chicken Inn and FC Platinum's Petros Mhari replaced Spain-based Martin Mapisa and the South African-based pair of Washington Arubi and Talbert Shumba.

Other locally-based players in the Warriors' squad are defenders Godknows Murwira and Peter Muduhwa, midfielder Kelvin Madzongwe and 18-year-old striker Bill Antonio.

Warriors Squad
Goalkeepers: Taimon Mvula (Dynamos), Donavan Bernard (Chicken Inn), Petros Mhari (FC Platinum)

Defenders: Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle), Tendayi Darikwa (Wigan Athletic), Bruce Kangwa (Azam), Divine Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns), Takudzwa Chimwemwe (Nkana), Alec Mudimu (Torpedo Kutaisi), Peter Muduwa (Highlanders), Godknows Murwira (Dynamos)

Midfielders: Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa), Kelvin Madzongwe (FC Platinum), Gerald Takwara (Venda Football Academy), Farai Madhanaga (Marumo Gallants), Blessing Sarupinda (Sekhukhune), Tawanda Maswanhise (Leicester City) Thabani Kamusoko (Zesco United), Jonah Fabisch (Hamburger SV), Kudakwashe Mahachi (SuperSport United), Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs), Ismael Wadi (JDR Stars)

Strikers: David Moyo (Hamilton Academical), Knox Mutizwa (Lamontville Golden Arrows), Bill Antonio (Dynamos)

Source - The Chronicle

Most Popular In 7 Days