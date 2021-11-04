Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa looting Zimbabwe's wealth for Belarus, China

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
NEWLY former Front for Economic Emancipation (FEEZ) leader Godfrey Tsenengamu has castigated President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his Zanu-PF party for fronting foreign interests by looting the country's mineral wealth.

The former Zanu-PF youth league political commissar was speaking at the launch of his party in Harare Saturday where he said the looting of the country's vast resources had left ordinary Zimbabweans writhing in poverty.

The former Zanu-PF insider alleged Mnangagwa, and his well-knitted cabal, which includes business tycoon Kudakwashe Tagwirei now viewed Zimbabwe as their personal fiefdom, and do as they please.

"We cannot have a country that arrests children seeking survival by panning for gold yet Belarusians and Chinese nationals are looting the minerals, and displacing villagers," Tsenengamu said.

"In Mutoko they have done that, in Uzumba they have done the same. Go to Guruve and see for yourselves what the Chinese have done to the Great Dyke, just visit Hwange and see what the Chinese have done to this country.

"We were told by Zanu-PF that the MDC was formed to give Zimbabwe back to the whites and we believed it, but we have come to realise that Zanu-PF has allowed China and Belarus to recolonise the country.

"Zanu-PF is selling this country to the Chinese, Belarusians and fronting other foreign interests ahead of locals. As FEEZ, what we are going to stand against is the exploitation of our resources by Zanu-PF hand-in-hand with the Chinese and Belarusians."

Added Tsenengamu: "We are our own liberators, we should stand up and fight in defence of our resources.

"At this rate, our children and grandchildren will have nothing. They will ask what we were doing as the country's resources were being looted by China and Belarus."

Tsenengamu was expelled from Zanu-PF last year after addressing a press conference where he made allegations Tagwirei, who is a close ally, and adviser to Mnangagwa had captured the state.

On Saturday he said he could not stand the high-level corruption by Mnangagwa and his allies and decided to expose them.

"I was also sitting on the dining table with them enjoying the country's wealth, but I could not continue to remain silent while the majority of Zimbabweans were suffering yet Zimbabwe has vast mineral resources that only a few are enjoying.

"That is why I was expelled from Zanu-PF because I was talking too much instead of enjoying looted resources in silence. I was receiving a hefty salary as Zanu-PF youth political commissar as our paymaster Tagwirei would get cheap US dollars from John Mangudya at the RBZ (Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe), which he would off-load in the streets and buy Zimbabwe dollars.

"This led to the fall of the Zimbabwe dollar while teachers' and nurses' salaries were not increased. That is why I have chosen to be on the side of the majority than to support corrupt individuals," the combative Tsenengamu told party members.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

South African govt to ban foreign drivers?

13 mins ago | 90 Views

'Gutu not welcome in Matabeleland'

2 hrs ago | 869 Views

Mnangagwa's govt running scared: CSOs

2 hrs ago | 752 Views

Chief Charumbira in trouble again

2 hrs ago | 1046 Views

US 'snubs' Zimbabwe for democracy summit

2 hrs ago | 644 Views

Porusingazi chickens out of Zanu-PF Manicaland PCC race

2 hrs ago | 350 Views

Potraz targets 1 500 schools, health centres

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Police bust Uzumba bronco syndicate

2 hrs ago | 411 Views

Gender Commission probes LSU harassment scandal

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

'High temperatures won't stop 4th wave'

2 hrs ago | 362 Views

Mthuli Ncube 'defiles' sacred site

2 hrs ago | 462 Views

Nurse steals COVID-19 test kits from State House

2 hrs ago | 215 Views

Company loses $3,3m to fraudster in fuel deal

2 hrs ago | 194 Views

Referee in soup over Dynamos match

2 hrs ago | 305 Views

Platinum test for Dembare

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Chitembwe returns to Caps United

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Headwinds stalk Zimbabwe insurers

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Warriors arrive in Joburg

2 hrs ago | 249 Views

Highlanders worst start in five seasons

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

6 contractors for Lake Gwayi- Shangani pipeline

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Zimta demands forex bonuses for teachers

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Biti dumps Katsimberis

2 hrs ago | 249 Views

ZERA hikes LPG gas prices

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

11 000 motorists arrested for headlights

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

Govt repossesses idle farms

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Referee Majoni always courts controversy

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

45 Gokomere pupils released from police custody

3 hrs ago | 136 Views

More Zupco buses coming in time for festive season

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

MSD warns of heat wave, thunderstorms

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Robert Mugabe's ex-teacher (99) dies

12 hrs ago | 1374 Views

Gokomere pupils arrested after'attacking' cops

12 hrs ago | 858 Views

Court grants fathers legal right to apply for children's birth certificates

12 hrs ago | 714 Views

ZRP launches crackdown

12 hrs ago | 959 Views

Breakthrough as Zimbabwe pastors meet Anglican leader over sanctions

12 hrs ago | 1222 Views

Three people perish in road accident

16 hrs ago | 1606 Views

Man shot dead...thrown inside Limpopo river

17 hrs ago | 2658 Views

IMF freezes funds for Afghanistan over political uncertainty

18 hrs ago | 398 Views

ZEC speaks on by-elections

19 hrs ago | 2486 Views

BREAKING: Ian khama flees Botswana to South Africa?

20 hrs ago | 8844 Views

Eskom plunges South Africa into darkness

21 hrs ago | 1482 Views

Zimbabwe government urged to abandon auction system

22 hrs ago | 3148 Views

Blockchain Entrepreneurs launch new crypto product

22 hrs ago | 622 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days