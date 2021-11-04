Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chitembwe returns to Caps United

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
HARARE giants Caps United yesterday unveiled Lloyd Chitembwe as the new coach for a third stint at the club.

The unveiling ceremony took place at the National Sports Stadium.

He returns to the club following the sacking of his former assistant Darlington Dodo last week.

Chitembwe, who rubbished news of his imminent return to his former club over the weekend, signed a three-year contract and brings with him trusted lieutenants comprising Fungai Kwashi, Nelson Matongorere and Zivanai Kawadza, among others, as his backroom staff.

The Green Machine had failed to fire from all cylinders since Chitembwe left the then log leaders in August 2019 for relegation-threatened Harare City.

Caps struggled in the Chibuku Super Cup where they crashed out in the group stages with just three wins in 10 matches and the dismal run cost Dodo his job.

Chitembwe said he was delighted to be back at the team he guided to league championship in 2016.

"It's an honour, a great opportunity for me to be back and I am looking forward to the experience. I am certainly bringing with me the same kind of motivation that I had when I was a player, the same kind of motivation and desire that I had as a coach," he told journalists.

"I believe the players will share the same things, the discipline to go on and achieve the biggest things in life since football is my livelihood. I hope the players see football the same way I do. We want to use Caps United as a vehicle to fulfil our ambition and our aspirations. I am very happy and excited to be back."

Chitembwe watched Caps United play out a goalless draw away at Nyamhunga Stadium in Kariba on Saturday just hours after he had rubbished reports linking him with a return to Makepekepe.

The 50-year-old gaffer has had successful stints with the club, which include the Charity Cup back in 2009 and the league championship in 2016.

It awaits to be seen how Caps United's fortunes will change following his return.

Caps United president Farai Jere said Chitembwe would be given enough time to mould his team.

"It's a special day because Lloyd (Chitembwe) has proved to be one of the greatest coaches we have around. His track record is there for all of us to see, from the time when he was a player at Caps United, who had ambition, who wanted results up to the time he was a coach," he said.

"He has actually won the championship as a coach, so his track record is there. He is coming on a three-year contract because we want him to have a plan. We want him to come up with his team with players who have a winning character, so we have to give him time.

"He is coming back to work with players that are already there and he is going to come up with his team. I am happy that the transfer window is around the corner."

Interestingly, Chitembwe's first assignment for Caps United will be against his former paymasters Harare City.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

South African govt to ban foreign drivers?

13 mins ago | 91 Views

'Gutu not welcome in Matabeleland'

2 hrs ago | 872 Views

Mnangagwa's govt running scared: CSOs

2 hrs ago | 754 Views

Chief Charumbira in trouble again

2 hrs ago | 1048 Views

US 'snubs' Zimbabwe for democracy summit

2 hrs ago | 645 Views

Porusingazi chickens out of Zanu-PF Manicaland PCC race

2 hrs ago | 351 Views

Potraz targets 1 500 schools, health centres

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Police bust Uzumba bronco syndicate

2 hrs ago | 411 Views

Gender Commission probes LSU harassment scandal

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

'High temperatures won't stop 4th wave'

2 hrs ago | 363 Views

Mthuli Ncube 'defiles' sacred site

2 hrs ago | 464 Views

Nurse steals COVID-19 test kits from State House

2 hrs ago | 215 Views

Company loses $3,3m to fraudster in fuel deal

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

Referee in soup over Dynamos match

2 hrs ago | 305 Views

Platinum test for Dembare

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Headwinds stalk Zimbabwe insurers

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Mnangagwa looting Zimbabwe's wealth for Belarus, China

2 hrs ago | 335 Views

Warriors arrive in Joburg

2 hrs ago | 249 Views

Highlanders worst start in five seasons

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

6 contractors for Lake Gwayi- Shangani pipeline

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Zimta demands forex bonuses for teachers

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Biti dumps Katsimberis

2 hrs ago | 250 Views

ZERA hikes LPG gas prices

3 hrs ago | 129 Views

11 000 motorists arrested for headlights

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

Govt repossesses idle farms

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Referee Majoni always courts controversy

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

45 Gokomere pupils released from police custody

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

More Zupco buses coming in time for festive season

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

MSD warns of heat wave, thunderstorms

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Robert Mugabe's ex-teacher (99) dies

12 hrs ago | 1374 Views

Gokomere pupils arrested after'attacking' cops

12 hrs ago | 858 Views

Court grants fathers legal right to apply for children's birth certificates

12 hrs ago | 715 Views

ZRP launches crackdown

12 hrs ago | 959 Views

Breakthrough as Zimbabwe pastors meet Anglican leader over sanctions

12 hrs ago | 1222 Views

Three people perish in road accident

16 hrs ago | 1606 Views

Man shot dead...thrown inside Limpopo river

17 hrs ago | 2658 Views

IMF freezes funds for Afghanistan over political uncertainty

18 hrs ago | 398 Views

ZEC speaks on by-elections

19 hrs ago | 2486 Views

BREAKING: Ian khama flees Botswana to South Africa?

20 hrs ago | 8846 Views

Eskom plunges South Africa into darkness

21 hrs ago | 1482 Views

Zimbabwe government urged to abandon auction system

22 hrs ago | 3150 Views

Blockchain Entrepreneurs launch new crypto product

22 hrs ago | 622 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days