Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Platinum test for Dembare

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
GIANTS Dynamos are set to clash with reigning league champions FC Platinum in a mouth-watering Chibuku Super Cup tie in the semi-final stage of the competition following a draw conducted in Harare yesterday.

The other semi-final match will see Ngezi Platinum Stars entertain newcomers Cranborne Bullets.

Both matches will be played during the November 20-21 weekend at the National Sports Stadium, while the final of the competition is scheduled for December 4.

Dynamos have struggled in this competition since its return, but are yet to lose a match this season.

FC Platinum won the cup in 2014.

Dynamos chairman Isaiah Mupfurutsa said his team was ready for the FC Platinum challenge.

"As Dynamos, we are ready for any team. It was expected that as we go towards the final, the number of teams will thin out and eventually, you will not be able to avoid some teams and I think we will be well prepared for the (FC Platinum) game," he said.

Mupfurutsa said he was pleased with the progress Dynamos had made after a major investment into the squad in the past couple of seasons since its dismal league campaign in 2019.

"So far, we are satisfied with how the team has performed, but like what I have always said, we are still working on the team. It is not yet where exactly we want it to be and I think you have heard our coach also talking about that," he said.

"We are coming from a phase where we have been rebuilding. We have brought in quite a number of players, so it is like a completely new team. So the development, both in terms of strategy and in terms of philosophy, is still underway."

Ngezi Platinum, who are one of the favourites to land the cup they won in 2016, have set themselves the target to reach the final and will thank their lucky star for a generous draw.

"Reaching the Chibuku Super Cup final is one of our targets and it's a premier position where we have to win it. We have been there before and we are excited that we are now in the semi-finals and we wait to see what happens in the semis before we talk of the final," club chairman Leonard Musariri said.

However, Ngezi Platinum can only underrate ambitious Bullets, who are looking to grab the cup from their illustrious opponents, at their own peril.

"My wish is to lift the cup, but you never know with football, so we are going to work extra hard to make sure we achieve our target. We are working with youngsters and they are not difficult to motivate. Coming from Division One, we are happy with the progress," Musariri said.



Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

South African govt to ban foreign drivers?

13 mins ago | 93 Views

'Gutu not welcome in Matabeleland'

2 hrs ago | 872 Views

Mnangagwa's govt running scared: CSOs

2 hrs ago | 754 Views

Chief Charumbira in trouble again

2 hrs ago | 1049 Views

US 'snubs' Zimbabwe for democracy summit

2 hrs ago | 646 Views

Porusingazi chickens out of Zanu-PF Manicaland PCC race

2 hrs ago | 352 Views

Potraz targets 1 500 schools, health centres

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Police bust Uzumba bronco syndicate

2 hrs ago | 411 Views

Gender Commission probes LSU harassment scandal

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

'High temperatures won't stop 4th wave'

2 hrs ago | 363 Views

Mthuli Ncube 'defiles' sacred site

2 hrs ago | 465 Views

Nurse steals COVID-19 test kits from State House

2 hrs ago | 215 Views

Company loses $3,3m to fraudster in fuel deal

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

Referee in soup over Dynamos match

2 hrs ago | 305 Views

Chitembwe returns to Caps United

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Headwinds stalk Zimbabwe insurers

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Mnangagwa looting Zimbabwe's wealth for Belarus, China

2 hrs ago | 336 Views

Warriors arrive in Joburg

2 hrs ago | 249 Views

Highlanders worst start in five seasons

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

6 contractors for Lake Gwayi- Shangani pipeline

2 hrs ago | 127 Views

Zimta demands forex bonuses for teachers

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Biti dumps Katsimberis

3 hrs ago | 251 Views

ZERA hikes LPG gas prices

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

11 000 motorists arrested for headlights

3 hrs ago | 121 Views

Govt repossesses idle farms

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Referee Majoni always courts controversy

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

45 Gokomere pupils released from police custody

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

More Zupco buses coming in time for festive season

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

MSD warns of heat wave, thunderstorms

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Robert Mugabe's ex-teacher (99) dies

12 hrs ago | 1374 Views

Gokomere pupils arrested after'attacking' cops

12 hrs ago | 858 Views

Court grants fathers legal right to apply for children's birth certificates

12 hrs ago | 715 Views

ZRP launches crackdown

12 hrs ago | 959 Views

Breakthrough as Zimbabwe pastors meet Anglican leader over sanctions

12 hrs ago | 1223 Views

Three people perish in road accident

16 hrs ago | 1606 Views

Man shot dead...thrown inside Limpopo river

17 hrs ago | 2658 Views

IMF freezes funds for Afghanistan over political uncertainty

18 hrs ago | 398 Views

ZEC speaks on by-elections

19 hrs ago | 2486 Views

BREAKING: Ian khama flees Botswana to South Africa?

20 hrs ago | 8846 Views

Eskom plunges South Africa into darkness

21 hrs ago | 1482 Views

Zimbabwe government urged to abandon auction system

22 hrs ago | 3150 Views

Blockchain Entrepreneurs launch new crypto product

22 hrs ago | 622 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days