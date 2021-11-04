Police bust Uzumba bronco syndicate

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE in Mutawatawa, Mashonaland East province, have arrested three men for illegally distributing a cough mixture, Bron Cleer.Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Simon Chazovachii yesterday confirmed the arrest of Vetas Karimanzira (29), Leonard Mudzuri (31) and McDonald Hofuman (31).The three are said to be members of a syndicate supplying drugs in Uzumba, Maramba and Pfungwe."As police, we are warning drug dealers and traffickers that our officers are alert and will arrest anyone found unlawfully dealing in drugs."Businesspersons should do ethical business practices and sell what they are licensed to deal in. The public should value their health and desist from consuming dangerous drugs," Chazovachii said.Allegations are that on November 2, police received a tip-off that Karimanzira and Mudzuri were distributing Bron Cleer at Mutawatawa business centre.Police arrested businessman Hofuman and recovered 50 bottles of the cough syrup.The police officers then intercepted Karimanzira and Mudzuri who were on their way to Chiore business centre and recovered 65 bottles of Bron Cleer from their vehicle.The duo was arrested and charged with dealing in dangerous drugs.