Porusingazi chickens out of Zanu-PF Manicaland PCC race

by Staff reporter

CHIPINGE South MP Enock Porusingazi (Zanu-PF) has pleaded for unity in Manicaland province as party members jostle for positions ahead of provincial coordinating committee (PCC) elections slated for early next year.Porusingazi recently pulled out of the PCC race for the chairmanship in support of Makoni district co-ordinating committee (DCC) chairperson Albert Nyakuedzwa's candidature.He has opted to deputise Nyakuedzwa should he win the elections against current provincial chairperson Mike Madiro.The jostling for positions has resulted in violence.For the past two weeks, Porusingazi has been on a whirlwind tour of the province, addressing Zanu-PF supporters where he explained why he pulled out of the race."I pulled out of the race for the sake of unity. I have been busy for the past two weeks where I have been visiting some of the districts in Manicaland, explaining why I pulled out of the race. I am happy that at least people are appreciating my position," Porusingazi told NewsDay yesterday."I started addressing people in Chipinge South before going to other districts so that they know my position," he said.Under the pact, Nyakuedzwa will lead the province for five years if he wins against Madiro. Thereafter, the chairmanship will go to Chipinge.However, Madiro is determined to retain the position. Nyakuedzwa allegedly has the support of war veterans, who are giving Madiro sleepless nights. Efforts to get a comment from Madiro were fruitless.In the provincial women's league race, Nyanga North MP Chido Sanyatwe will battle it out against current chairperson Happiness Nyakuedzwa.Mutare DCC secretary for youth affairs Danmore Mambondiyani is tipped to win the provincial youth chairmanship.