Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Porusingazi chickens out of Zanu-PF Manicaland PCC race

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
CHIPINGE South MP Enock Porusingazi (Zanu-PF) has pleaded for unity in Manicaland province as party members jostle for positions ahead of provincial coordinating committee (PCC) elections slated for early next year.

Porusingazi recently pulled out of the PCC race for the chairmanship in support of Makoni district co-ordinating committee (DCC) chairperson Albert Nyakuedzwa's candidature.

He has opted to deputise Nyakuedzwa should he win the elections against current provincial chairperson Mike Madiro.

The jostling for positions has resulted in violence.

For the past two weeks, Porusingazi has been on a whirlwind tour of the province, addressing Zanu-PF supporters where he explained why he pulled out of the race.

"I pulled out of the race for the sake of unity. I have been busy for the past two weeks where I have been visiting some of the districts in Manicaland, explaining why I pulled out of the race.  I am happy that at least people are appreciating my position," Porusingazi told NewsDay yesterday.

"I started addressing people in Chipinge South before going to other districts so that they know my position," he said.

Under the pact, Nyakuedzwa will lead the province for five years if he wins against Madiro.  Thereafter, the chairmanship will go to Chipinge.

However, Madiro is determined to retain the position.  Nyakuedzwa allegedly has the support of war veterans, who are giving Madiro sleepless nights. Efforts to get a comment from Madiro were fruitless.

In the provincial women's league race, Nyanga North MP Chido Sanyatwe will battle it out against current chairperson Happiness Nyakuedzwa.

Mutare DCC secretary for youth affairs Danmore Mambondiyani is tipped to win the provincial youth chairmanship.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

South African govt to ban foreign drivers?

9 mins ago | 51 Views

'Gutu not welcome in Matabeleland'

2 hrs ago | 851 Views

Mnangagwa's govt running scared: CSOs

2 hrs ago | 730 Views

Chief Charumbira in trouble again

2 hrs ago | 1012 Views

US 'snubs' Zimbabwe for democracy summit

2 hrs ago | 627 Views

Potraz targets 1 500 schools, health centres

2 hrs ago | 134 Views

Police bust Uzumba bronco syndicate

2 hrs ago | 403 Views

Gender Commission probes LSU harassment scandal

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

'High temperatures won't stop 4th wave'

2 hrs ago | 347 Views

Mthuli Ncube 'defiles' sacred site

2 hrs ago | 449 Views

Nurse steals COVID-19 test kits from State House

2 hrs ago | 207 Views

Company loses $3,3m to fraudster in fuel deal

2 hrs ago | 192 Views

Referee in soup over Dynamos match

2 hrs ago | 297 Views

Platinum test for Dembare

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Chitembwe returns to Caps United

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Headwinds stalk Zimbabwe insurers

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Mnangagwa looting Zimbabwe's wealth for Belarus, China

2 hrs ago | 325 Views

Warriors arrive in Joburg

2 hrs ago | 241 Views

Highlanders worst start in five seasons

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

6 contractors for Lake Gwayi- Shangani pipeline

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zimta demands forex bonuses for teachers

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Biti dumps Katsimberis

2 hrs ago | 242 Views

ZERA hikes LPG gas prices

2 hrs ago | 123 Views

11 000 motorists arrested for headlights

2 hrs ago | 117 Views

Govt repossesses idle farms

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Referee Majoni always courts controversy

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

45 Gokomere pupils released from police custody

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

More Zupco buses coming in time for festive season

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

MSD warns of heat wave, thunderstorms

2 hrs ago | 142 Views

Robert Mugabe's ex-teacher (99) dies

12 hrs ago | 1370 Views

Gokomere pupils arrested after'attacking' cops

12 hrs ago | 857 Views

Court grants fathers legal right to apply for children's birth certificates

12 hrs ago | 714 Views

ZRP launches crackdown

12 hrs ago | 957 Views

Breakthrough as Zimbabwe pastors meet Anglican leader over sanctions

12 hrs ago | 1217 Views

Three people perish in road accident

16 hrs ago | 1604 Views

Man shot dead...thrown inside Limpopo river

17 hrs ago | 2656 Views

IMF freezes funds for Afghanistan over political uncertainty

18 hrs ago | 398 Views

ZEC speaks on by-elections

19 hrs ago | 2482 Views

BREAKING: Ian khama flees Botswana to South Africa?

20 hrs ago | 8837 Views

Eskom plunges South Africa into darkness

21 hrs ago | 1481 Views

Zimbabwe government urged to abandon auction system

22 hrs ago | 3139 Views

Blockchain Entrepreneurs launch new crypto product

22 hrs ago | 622 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days