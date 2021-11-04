Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's govt running scared: CSOs

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
CIVIL society organisations (CSOs) yesterday said government's move to introduce the Private Voluntary Organisations (PVOs) Amendment Bill was motivated by the desire to clamp down on human rights defenders and cover up human rights abuses.

Government recently gazetted  the PVOs Amendment Bill that seeks to bar NGOs from political lobbying.

The proposed Bill will also seek to add to section 10 of the principal Act by bringing in a clause to bar PVOs from supporting or opposing any political party or candidate in a presidential, parliamentary or local government election.

Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition (CiZC) director Blessing Vava yesterday said the proposed Bill was meant to silence NGOs from demanding accountability and promoting human rights.

"NGOs do not do political lobbying in the first place. Our duty as the civil society is to bring the government of the day to account by promoting human rights, democracy, good governance through civic education and various other initiatives," Vava said.

"It is thus foolhardy for the Zanu-PF government to suggest that NGOs do political lobbying. It just shows a desperate government that is in panic mode and is determined to entrench a one-party State system of governance.

"It is now clear that the so-called new dispensation was nothing, but a great deception by an unpopular regime which came to power through illegal means," he said.

Vava said it was now time for citizens to raise their voices against the "continued suffocation of our rights as enshrined in the Constitution."

"Our government lives in fear of its own people and at any given opportunity it  is coming up with funny laws that are meant to silence the voices of citizens," he said.

In a statement, Southern Africa Human Rights Defenders Network (SAHRDN) yesterday described the PVO Amendment Bill as a significant threat to civic space.

"Before passing any such legislation considering its potential impact on the ordinary people as end beneficiaries of the work of NGOs, the government of Zimbabwe should first initiate an extensive consultation process with civic society if it wishes to change the legal framework through which NGOs come into existence and operate in Zimbabwe," SAHRDN vice-chairperson Adriano Nuvunga said.

MDC Alliance secretary-general Chalton Hwende said the move was confirmation that Zimbabwe was now a dictatorship.

But Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said it was premature for the opposition to conclude that the Bill was targeted at the opposition and its allies.

"The Bill was gazetted, it is going to be debated in Parliament and there will be public hearings and all the parliamentary processes. Why don't you hold your horses and go to listen to the people debating, wait for our responses in Parliament rather than speculate and rush to conclusions," Ziyambi told NewsDay yesterday.

"The reason why it was gazetted is for you to study it and then you form your own opinion, hear the opposition's opinion and the general public."

The ruling party has consistently accused the West of using NGOs as conduits to fund local opposition parties as part of the regime change agenda.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

South African govt to ban foreign drivers?

15 mins ago | 105 Views

'Gutu not welcome in Matabeleland'

2 hrs ago | 882 Views

Chief Charumbira in trouble again

2 hrs ago | 1062 Views

US 'snubs' Zimbabwe for democracy summit

2 hrs ago | 649 Views

Porusingazi chickens out of Zanu-PF Manicaland PCC race

2 hrs ago | 353 Views

Potraz targets 1 500 schools, health centres

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Police bust Uzumba bronco syndicate

2 hrs ago | 413 Views

Gender Commission probes LSU harassment scandal

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

'High temperatures won't stop 4th wave'

2 hrs ago | 363 Views

Mthuli Ncube 'defiles' sacred site

2 hrs ago | 466 Views

Nurse steals COVID-19 test kits from State House

2 hrs ago | 218 Views

Company loses $3,3m to fraudster in fuel deal

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

Referee in soup over Dynamos match

2 hrs ago | 308 Views

Platinum test for Dembare

2 hrs ago | 57 Views

Chitembwe returns to Caps United

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Headwinds stalk Zimbabwe insurers

3 hrs ago | 54 Views

Mnangagwa looting Zimbabwe's wealth for Belarus, China

3 hrs ago | 344 Views

Warriors arrive in Joburg

3 hrs ago | 250 Views

Highlanders worst start in five seasons

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

6 contractors for Lake Gwayi- Shangani pipeline

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Zimta demands forex bonuses for teachers

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

Biti dumps Katsimberis

3 hrs ago | 253 Views

ZERA hikes LPG gas prices

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

11 000 motorists arrested for headlights

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

Govt repossesses idle farms

3 hrs ago | 104 Views

Referee Majoni always courts controversy

3 hrs ago | 80 Views

45 Gokomere pupils released from police custody

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

More Zupco buses coming in time for festive season

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

MSD warns of heat wave, thunderstorms

3 hrs ago | 145 Views

Robert Mugabe's ex-teacher (99) dies

12 hrs ago | 1374 Views

Gokomere pupils arrested after'attacking' cops

12 hrs ago | 858 Views

Court grants fathers legal right to apply for children's birth certificates

12 hrs ago | 715 Views

ZRP launches crackdown

12 hrs ago | 959 Views

Breakthrough as Zimbabwe pastors meet Anglican leader over sanctions

12 hrs ago | 1225 Views

Three people perish in road accident

16 hrs ago | 1607 Views

Man shot dead...thrown inside Limpopo river

17 hrs ago | 2663 Views

IMF freezes funds for Afghanistan over political uncertainty

18 hrs ago | 399 Views

ZEC speaks on by-elections

19 hrs ago | 2486 Views

BREAKING: Ian khama flees Botswana to South Africa?

20 hrs ago | 8848 Views

Eskom plunges South Africa into darkness

21 hrs ago | 1483 Views

Zimbabwe government urged to abandon auction system

22 hrs ago | 3151 Views

Blockchain Entrepreneurs launch new crypto product

22 hrs ago | 623 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days