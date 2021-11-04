Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Kazembe’s campaign manager admits Chamisa's infiltration

by Tarisai Mudahondo
3 hrs ago | Views
ZANU PF Mashonaland Central chairperson Kazembe Kazembe’s campaign manager Shadreck Muwandi has admitted that he contributed to fuelling chaos in their party WhatsApp group.

According to party officials, the party's provincial group was infiltrated by opposition leader Nelson Chamisa's supporters who posted his pictures and pornography to disturb the smooth flow of ZANU PF's business.

After the infiltration investigations were conducted and it was discovered that it was Muwandi who submitted foreign numbers of Chamisa's supporters to be added to the group to one group administrator Chief Saunyama.

"Quizzed over the actions and a story covered by an online publication Saunyama showed screenshots that Muwandi made him add the stubborn people who infiltrated the group," the source said.

Contacted for comment Muwandi admitted saying he thought they were ZANU PF supporters.

"It is true that l made the admin add those people but unfortunately l thought they were ZANU PF supporters," Muwandi said.

Meanwhile, a visit by Chamisa in Mash Central has left ZANU PF divided after they accused Kazembe of giving Chamisa free passage unlike in Masvingo and Mutare where he was blocked by ZANU PF youths.
Source - Tarisai Mudahondo

Comments


