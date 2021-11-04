Mthuli Ncube invades sacred site

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Minister for Finance Mthuli Ncube invades a sacred site reserved for cultural ceremonies in his rural home Matebeleland South, the area is in Chap village few kilometres from Matopo National Park.Speaking to Bulawayo24.com villagers said it's unfortunate that they do nothing other than to just watch their culture ring destroyed and heritage slowly vanishing."For thousands of years the area has been known for its uniqueness and strange things used to happen there, because of such things we were told that no one has to build a house there", said one of the villagers Vusimuzi Dube."Mthuli was born and raised here, and he is the same person who should be protecting our culture. We will just watch as they destroy our culture", Dube added.Matopo district council chief executive officer Elvis Sibanda confirmed the project that is going on in the sacred place."We are aware that the Finance minister is building lodges in Chap area near Matobo but l am not sure if he was given permission by villagers", he said.Efforts to seek Ncube's comment were fruitless as his spokesperson phone was not reachable.