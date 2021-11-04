BREAKING: Bulawayo Deputy Mayor Mlandu Ncube recalled

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

We, the undersigned Bulawayo Central Youth Assembly Constituency Co-ordinating Committee under Bulawayo Metropolitan Province, have composed this letter to recall and suspend current MDC-Alliance Councilors Mlandu Ncube (Ward 1) & Felix Mhaka (Ward 5).





This letter is on the expression of our "Vote of No Confidence" in Cllr Mlandu Ncube & Cllr Felix Mhaka and their abilities to run their respective wards which were reserved for youth quota in 2018 Primary elections. We understand the severity of this decision and did not arrive at it hastily.



Ward 1& 5 branches have always been branches to be proud of, one of where decisions were made on a collaborative basis with the best interest of the party in mind. Bulawayo Central wards have always been a ward that experienced a great vision from our Councilors, and structures were given the respect and support to achieve our goals.



Youth Assembly Organising department has spent years of unproductive time attending Ward 1 and 5 branches complaints and issues regarding Councilors, of late they are accused by branches, of forming parallel structures. Efforts to engage and reprimand them were made but were fruitless.



Throughout the past years, we have had concerns regarding Cllr F Mhaka & Cllr Miandu Ncube leadership specifically regarding trust, collaboration, decision making, vision, their lack of respect for the party (Mdc-Alliance) led by President Advocate Nelson Chamisa structure and community.





As Bulawayo Central Youth Assembly CCC we are recalling Cllr M Ncube & Councilor F. Mhaka from their positions as Ward 1 and Ward 5 Councilors with the immediate effect and suspending them from holding any Public office in Bulawayo Central for the next 5 years. As Youth Assembly, we are to convene on the 8th of November 2021 and nominate Shadow councilors until Party primary elections are held.





Bulawayo Deputy Mayor and Ward 1 Councilor Mlandu Ncube has been recalled by the MDC Bulawayo Central Youth leadership for gross incompetence, divisiveness, and failure to abide by the party code. He was recalled together with Ward 5 Councillor Felix Mhaka.In a letter to National and Provincial Party leadership seen by this reporter the youths said they are in the process of nominating Shadow councilors until Party primary elections are held.In 2019 Mlandu was accused of being one of the four Bulawayo city councilors who were wined and dined by the Harare company in a bid to solicit their support towards their bid to take over the management of parking space in Bulawayo.Read the letter below: