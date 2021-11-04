Kasukuwere says Obert Mpofu, Masimirembwa are stupid, shameless characters

News / National

by Staff reporter

FORMER Zanu-PF national political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere says the High Court affidavits filed by the senior party officials dismissing an application over the legality of Emmerson Mnangagwa as party leader, were made by politicians trying to appease their boss.Zanu-PF national administration secretary and acting Harare province chairperson, Goodwills Masimirembwa, last Friday filed opposing affidavits at the High Court in response to an application deposited by party youth Sybeth Musengezi last month.Musengezi is challenging Mnangagwa's continued stay as party president arguing a special Zanu-PF Central Committee meeting that sat in November 2017 and declared him as leader was unlawful, null and void.In the applications, Zanu-PF argued Musengezi was an imposter who was planted in the ruling party by Kasukuwere in 2014.However, Kasukuwer described Zanu-PF's response as "stupid"."It's stupid," Kasukuwere told NewZimbabwe.com Monday."These shameless characters want to appease ED (Mnangagwa) by dragging my name to seek his favours. Sybeth is an adult and not a minor and does not need a guardian to sue or to be sued."How do I plant a fully paid-up member? Delusions of grandeur have affected Masi(mirembwa)."In his court application, Masimirembwa said investigations by Zanu-PF had discovered that Musengezi had been illegally planted in Zanu-PF's structures by Kasukuwere.Kasukuwere is now in self-exile in South Africa."It has currently been discovered that the applicant (Musengezi) is the branch deputy secretary to which no elections were held for branch officials other than the chairman," Masimirembwa said in response."This means that anything else has not been verified and its origins and authenticity questionable. It's believed, on investigations by the DCC (district coordinating committee) security that reports to me as chairman of DCC 4 Harare and also acting chairman of the Harare Province, that applicant was "planted "into the relevant district, without the relevant credentials for political and other reasons by the former Secretary for the Commissariat, Saviour Kasukuwere, to whom he is allegedly related."