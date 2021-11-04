Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Darikwa pulls out as Warriors begin preps

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Warriors defender Tendayi Darikwa has pulled out of the 2022 Fifa World Cup Africa Group G qualifier match against Bafana Bafana due to undisclosed personal reasons.

The Wigan captain is one of three players who had been invited to the squad by coach Norman Mapeza, who were conspicuous by the absence from the team's first training session which was held in Sandton Tuesday morning.

Striker Knox Mutizwa and Brendon Galloway also missed out on the training session but are expected to join the rest of the squad Tuesday afternoon.

Leicester City's sensation Tawanda Maswanhise is said to be trying to obtain a Zimbabwean passport and will miss the Bafana Bafana match, but is expected to make it for the Ethiopia clash on Sunday in Harare.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Smuggle, #Flood,

Comments


Must Read

Madlela, Skhosi headed to Vic Falls

19 mins ago | 28 Views

Road accident injures two

28 mins ago | 62 Views

Smuggled cigarettes from Zimbabwe flood South Africa

2 hrs ago | 249 Views

Mnangagwa keeps $90,000-a-month US lobbying contract after feud

2 hrs ago | 639 Views

Kasukuwere says Obert Mpofu, Masimirembwa are stupid, shameless characters

2 hrs ago | 837 Views

Sybeth Musengezi claims to be a fully paid-up Zanu-PF member

2 hrs ago | 304 Views

BREAKING: Bulawayo Deputy Mayor Mlandu Ncube recalled

6 hrs ago | 2028 Views

Mthuli Ncube invades sacred site

7 hrs ago | 1272 Views

Kazembe’s campaign manager admits Chamisa's infiltration

7 hrs ago | 1505 Views

ESIDAKENI FARM SAGA: Plot against Obert Mpofu exposed

10 hrs ago | 2112 Views

South African govt to ban foreign drivers?

12 hrs ago | 5226 Views

'Gutu not welcome in Matabeleland'

14 hrs ago | 2418 Views

Mnangagwa's govt running scared: CSOs

14 hrs ago | 2537 Views

Chief Charumbira in trouble again

14 hrs ago | 3318 Views

US 'snubs' Zimbabwe for democracy summit

14 hrs ago | 1748 Views

Porusingazi chickens out of Zanu-PF Manicaland PCC race

14 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Potraz targets 1 500 schools, health centres

14 hrs ago | 373 Views

Police bust Uzumba bronco syndicate

14 hrs ago | 1082 Views

Gender Commission probes LSU harassment scandal

14 hrs ago | 480 Views

'High temperatures won't stop 4th wave'

14 hrs ago | 1112 Views

Mthuli Ncube 'defiles' sacred site

14 hrs ago | 1283 Views

Nurse steals COVID-19 test kits from State House

14 hrs ago | 598 Views

Company loses $3,3m to fraudster in fuel deal

14 hrs ago | 577 Views

Referee in soup over Dynamos match

14 hrs ago | 1042 Views

Platinum test for Dembare

14 hrs ago | 205 Views

Chitembwe returns to Caps United

14 hrs ago | 378 Views

Headwinds stalk Zimbabwe insurers

14 hrs ago | 153 Views

Mnangagwa looting Zimbabwe's wealth for Belarus, China

14 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Warriors arrive in Joburg

14 hrs ago | 586 Views

Highlanders worst start in five seasons

14 hrs ago | 219 Views

6 contractors for Lake Gwayi- Shangani pipeline

14 hrs ago | 425 Views

Zimta demands forex bonuses for teachers

14 hrs ago | 357 Views

Biti dumps Katsimberis

14 hrs ago | 701 Views

ZERA hikes LPG gas prices

14 hrs ago | 344 Views

11 000 motorists arrested for headlights

14 hrs ago | 393 Views

Govt repossesses idle farms

14 hrs ago | 305 Views

Referee Majoni always courts controversy

14 hrs ago | 194 Views

45 Gokomere pupils released from police custody

14 hrs ago | 422 Views

More Zupco buses coming in time for festive season

14 hrs ago | 152 Views

MSD warns of heat wave, thunderstorms

14 hrs ago | 506 Views

Robert Mugabe's ex-teacher (99) dies

23 hrs ago | 1808 Views

Gokomere pupils arrested after'attacking' cops

23 hrs ago | 1017 Views

Court grants fathers legal right to apply for children's birth certificates

23 hrs ago | 840 Views

ZRP launches crackdown

23 hrs ago | 1108 Views

Breakthrough as Zimbabwe pastors meet Anglican leader over sanctions

24 hrs ago | 1588 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days