Road accident injures two

by Lloyd Rabaya

Two men were injured this evening when the driver failed to negotiate a curve at Mazowe Citrus farm along the Harare-Bindura highway.According to witnesses, the two were heading towards Bindura and were speeding in their Honda Fit."When they approached the Telone satellite dish were the road is being refurbished near the biridge that is when the car got out of the road and overturned.The driver failed to control the car because it was speeding plus there loose stones in the road which demand careful driving," said Benefit Mangumbe.The car then fell into the bridge after it got out of the road.One of the people who were in the car was rushed to a nearby medical center while the other one was still at the scene as he got out of the car a few minutes later.