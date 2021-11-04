Latest News Editor's Choice


Madlela, Skhosi headed to Vic Falls

by Staff reporter
22 mins ago | Views
LOVERS of rhumba music will have to diarise the 27th of this month as Madlela Skhobokhobo and Skhosana Buhlungu will be headed to the resort city of Victoria Falls for a show.

The Comfort Pub and Grill will host the event in what will be Malum'uSkhosi's first time in the resort city.

Madlela has promised a jam-packed show after performing in South Africa with the Ntethe hitmaker for Martin "The Big Boss" Sibanda's birthday bash.

"We can't wait for the show in Victoria Falls as people will see Skhosi for the first time. We'll also perform a new song and it's going to be fun," said Dlelas.

Event organiser, Terminator Makoni promised those attending the event a night of music and laughter.

"Patrons must be ready to dance the night out as well as laugh since the two artistes usually sing lyrics that offer comic relief, " said Makoni.

On decks will be DJ Static, Dave Harry, Mike and Muffia King MC.

Source - chronicle
Most Popular In 7 Days