62% of treated water wasted

by Staff reporter
SIXTY-TWO percent of Harare's treated water is going to waste or is being used without being paid for, burdening ratepayers that are footing the bill of water treatment chemicals on their monthly rates.

It is easy to find obvious major leaks of treated water, for example at Warren Park 1 shops just behind Total Service Station.

Along Lytton Road opposite Rugare there is a pipe burst unattended to since last Sunday.

The lost water was observed flowing through the market place, stalling business while giving pedestrians a torrid time to navigate the busy area.

Presenting the city's 2022 budget yesterday, finance and development chairperson Councillor Tichavona Mhetu of Warren Park yesterday agreed that more than half of treated water was going to waste.

"Unfortunately, not all the water produced is billed," he said.

"A substantial percentage is lost through water bursts and metering issues. Thus non-revenue water currently at 62 percent.

"This scenario means that the city is only accounting for 38 percent of what it produces. The proposed budget will reduce non-revenue water through a number of interventions, namely pipe replacement, water metering and accurate billing."

Councillor Mhetu said new measures would be used to cut water costs.

The council intends to expedite the use of alternative water treatment chemicals such as chlorine dioxide, which will assist in reducing the cost of treating water.

This has been a talk show for the local authority over the past decade with no action being taken.

Harare Residents Trust director Mr Precious Shumba yesterday blamed the local authority for failing to provide a lasting solution on non-revenue water.

"For a long time the City of Harare has acknowledged that 60 percent of treated water is being lost through leaks and illegal connections as non-revenue water," he said.

"The solution has always been there, that the council should prioritise plugging these leaks and thefts of council water by replacing aged underground pipes, replacing dysfunctional water meters and revamping their billing system."

Source - The Herald
