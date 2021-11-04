Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Isolated showers expected, says MSD

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Isolated afternoon thundershowers are expected in areas along the main watershed, with localised heavier falls in some places, the Meteorological Services Department has said.

This comes as the country has been experiencing hot temperatures, but no records have been broken. In a weather update yesterday, the MSD said today it should be hot and humid in most areas to the north of the main watershed, especially around Kwekwe and Gokwe, Harare Metropolitan Province and all Mashonaland Provinces.

"Areas to the south of the main watershed from Gweru to Mberengwa, Bulawayo Metropolitan, Matabeleland South, Masvingo and Manicaland are anticipated to be mostly cloudy, windy and mild.

"Matabeleland North should have scattered clouds with isolated thundershowers. It should be hot by day, becoming mild towards evening," said the MSD.

The department said the country had not yet experienced a heat wave.

"No record breaking temperatures have occurred. It is not a heat wave. A heat wave is a period of unusually hot weather outside the historical averages for a given area that typically lasts three or more days.

"Meanwhile, a relatively cool and moisture airflow is being fed into the country through the south-eastern border," said the department.


Source - The Herald
More on: #Smuggle, #Flood,

Comments


Must Read

Staff reporter

2 hrs ago | 244 Views

Mnangagwa slowly morphing into a Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 386 Views

Do we deserve these endless power cuts?

2 hrs ago | 176 Views

PSL set for mid-week resumption

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Mapeza plots to spoil Bafana Bafana party

2 hrs ago | 288 Views

Mliswa accuser convicted

2 hrs ago | 460 Views

Zanu-PF members, Vapostori clash over vending bays

2 hrs ago | 219 Views

Govt re-launches Zupco freedom train in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Govt intensifies civil registration

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

D-Day for top cop Makodza

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

Zimbabweans lobby groups advocate for wealth tax

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Govt dangles carrot to school heads

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

Zanu-PF is captured, says Kasukuwere

2 hrs ago | 374 Views

Zimbabwe's banks overwhelmed

2 hrs ago | 250 Views

Pact to preserve Nkomo legacy signed

2 hrs ago | 61 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to pay war veterans US Dollar bonuses

2 hrs ago | 528 Views

Supa Mandiwanzira resorts to bootlicking Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 306 Views

Biti in attempted kidnapping?

2 hrs ago | 298 Views

Commuter train back on track

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Dr Fallala declared liberation heroine

2 hrs ago | 137 Views

Telecoms sector appeals for tax reduction

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Gold panners whip colleague to death

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Price hikes wave hits construction sector

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Bill set to scuttle MDC Alliance election plans

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

Zimbabwean man gets R20 000 bail for smuggling

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Young Women for ED spreads wings to Mashonaland Central

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Witness nails Mupfumira

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Dembare ref suspended

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

ZBC hikes licence fees

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Harare hikes rates

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

62% of treated water wasted

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

RBZ amends forex auction rules

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

'Mnangagwa to proclaim election dates'

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zimbabwe will not adopt cryptocurrency'

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Hwange fault puts pressure on grid

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Mapeza in youth brigade pledge

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

1893 MHRRM: 5 Years On!

11 hrs ago | 344 Views

Uzalo's Mangcobo headlines a #Registertovote ZANC event in Jhb

11 hrs ago | 903 Views

5 pieces of evidence that show why Mnangagwa's trip to the UK was a complete disaster

12 hrs ago | 1178 Views

ZANU PF court challenge vs MDC court challenge

12 hrs ago | 889 Views

Mwonzora's MDC to take over Bindura Showground

12 hrs ago | 936 Views

Madlela, Skhosi headed to Vic Falls

12 hrs ago | 360 Views

Road accident injures two

12 hrs ago | 639 Views

Darikwa pulls out as Warriors begin preps

14 hrs ago | 563 Views

Smuggled cigarettes from Zimbabwe flood South Africa

14 hrs ago | 423 Views

Mnangagwa keeps $90,000-a-month US lobbying contract after feud

14 hrs ago | 1776 Views

Kasukuwere says Obert Mpofu, Masimirembwa are stupid, shameless characters

14 hrs ago | 2084 Views

Sybeth Musengezi claims to be a fully paid-up Zanu-PF member

14 hrs ago | 524 Views

BREAKING: Bulawayo Deputy Mayor Mlandu Ncube recalled

18 hrs ago | 2408 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days