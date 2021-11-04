Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Telecoms sector appeals for tax reduction

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE'S Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) have appealed to the Government to reduce multiple taxes levied on the telecommunications industry to enhance operational viability and new investments.

In a virtual address on Monday, during a Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) Strategic Workshop, the Telecommunications Operators Association of Zimbabwe (Toaz) representative, Mrs Angeline Vere, who is also Telecel Zimbabwe chief executive officer said technology continues to evolve and as operators they expect a more responsive and accommodative regulator in order to promote innovation and flexibility in the operations.

"We are also appealing to the regulator to discuss may be with the Ministry of Finance and all the other stakeholders on the reduction of the over-taxation of the industry," she said.

"In turn, innovation results in improved offerings through new services and products. We expect the regulator to facilitate open and robust engagements with stakeholders to solicit views and obtain relevant feedback, which must be considered in policy formulation."

The country's telecommunications players comprise the State-owned NetOne and TelOne, Telecel and Econet. The major needs for assistance border around financial support through foreign currency allocation.

Mrs Vere said at the moment players in the telecommunications industry were not getting enough of the foreign currency allocation from the auction market.

"At the moment, we pay . . . 3,5 percent licence and USF (Universal Services Fund) fees, 2 percent Intermediated Transfer Tax, 20 percent Nostro payment retention," she said.

"We are also appealing for a reduction or removal of duty from mobile devices and also of the five percent duty on infrastructure renting and data or broadband purchasing, which is resulting in double taxation," said Mrs Vere.

In addition, the telecommunications players were also expecting the regulator to facilitate equal access to Public Private Partnerships and e-Government and other opportunities in order to promote the growth of the sector.

The industry plays a critical role in promoting the National Development Strategy 1 (2021-2025), which the Government has embarked on as the country moves towards the attainment of an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

In an interview on the sidelines of the workshop, Potraz director general Dr Gift Machengete pledged to work towards facilitating an enabling environment for the growth and development of the telecommunications sector.

"On behalf of Potraz, we have been engaging Government on issues to do with taxes and we will continue to lobby that some of the taxes are reduced in this sector," he said.

"Our ICT sector is an enabler and it cuts across all the other sectors. So, if it is heavily taxed, it means that has got implications to the other sectors as well. We continue to lobby so that these taxes are reduced," he said.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Smuggle, #Flood,

Comments


Must Read

Staff reporter

2 hrs ago | 248 Views

Mnangagwa slowly morphing into a Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 396 Views

Do we deserve these endless power cuts?

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

PSL set for mid-week resumption

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Mapeza plots to spoil Bafana Bafana party

2 hrs ago | 294 Views

Mliswa accuser convicted

2 hrs ago | 472 Views

Zanu-PF members, Vapostori clash over vending bays

2 hrs ago | 225 Views

Govt re-launches Zupco freedom train in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Govt intensifies civil registration

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

D-Day for top cop Makodza

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zimbabweans lobby groups advocate for wealth tax

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Govt dangles carrot to school heads

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

Zanu-PF is captured, says Kasukuwere

2 hrs ago | 379 Views

Zimbabwe's banks overwhelmed

2 hrs ago | 252 Views

Pact to preserve Nkomo legacy signed

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to pay war veterans US Dollar bonuses

2 hrs ago | 544 Views

Supa Mandiwanzira resorts to bootlicking Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 312 Views

Biti in attempted kidnapping?

2 hrs ago | 304 Views

Commuter train back on track

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Dr Fallala declared liberation heroine

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Gold panners whip colleague to death

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Price hikes wave hits construction sector

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Bill set to scuttle MDC Alliance election plans

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Zimbabwean man gets R20 000 bail for smuggling

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Young Women for ED spreads wings to Mashonaland Central

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Witness nails Mupfumira

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Dembare ref suspended

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

ZBC hikes licence fees

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Isolated showers expected, says MSD

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Harare hikes rates

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

62% of treated water wasted

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

RBZ amends forex auction rules

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

'Mnangagwa to proclaim election dates'

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zimbabwe will not adopt cryptocurrency'

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Hwange fault puts pressure on grid

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Mapeza in youth brigade pledge

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

1893 MHRRM: 5 Years On!

11 hrs ago | 345 Views

Uzalo's Mangcobo headlines a #Registertovote ZANC event in Jhb

11 hrs ago | 908 Views

5 pieces of evidence that show why Mnangagwa's trip to the UK was a complete disaster

12 hrs ago | 1179 Views

ZANU PF court challenge vs MDC court challenge

12 hrs ago | 890 Views

Mwonzora's MDC to take over Bindura Showground

12 hrs ago | 939 Views

Madlela, Skhosi headed to Vic Falls

12 hrs ago | 360 Views

Road accident injures two

12 hrs ago | 640 Views

Darikwa pulls out as Warriors begin preps

14 hrs ago | 564 Views

Smuggled cigarettes from Zimbabwe flood South Africa

14 hrs ago | 424 Views

Mnangagwa keeps $90,000-a-month US lobbying contract after feud

14 hrs ago | 1777 Views

Kasukuwere says Obert Mpofu, Masimirembwa are stupid, shameless characters

14 hrs ago | 2085 Views

Sybeth Musengezi claims to be a fully paid-up Zanu-PF member

14 hrs ago | 524 Views

BREAKING: Bulawayo Deputy Mayor Mlandu Ncube recalled

18 hrs ago | 2410 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days