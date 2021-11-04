Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Dr Fallala declared liberation heroine

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
PROMINENT Bulawayo doctor, Dr Muriel Selma Fallala who died last week in a car accident has been declared a liberation heroine in recognition of her contributions in the country's medical sector for nearly 40 years.

She was 69 years old.

Dr Fallala will be buried today at Lady Stanley Cemetery in Bulawayo.

The cemetery is reserved for luminaries of the city.

In her honour, Galen House will be temporarily closed from 8AM until 1PM today to allow staff members to attend her burial service.

The funeral service will be held at Amphitheatre in Bulawayo from 9AM.
Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube confirmed that Dr Fallala has been declared a liberation heroine.

"I contacted our administrator (Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu) in Harare today and he confirmed that Dr Fallala has been conferred with a liberation heroine status," said Minister Ncube.

She said the status was befitting considering her illustrious career.

"It's good that as a country we recognise the role that was played by different people in the development of the country. Dr Fallala will be remembered for caring and nurturing a lot of people not just in Bulawayo but countrywide as she worked at Mpilo Central Hospital at some point before joining the private sector. Mpilo Central Hospital is a referral hospital and it attends to patients that come from Masvingo, Midlands, Matabeleland South and Matabeleland North, so that alone shows she was a person who provided medical service to a lot of people regardless of where they came from," she said.

"We honour people of her calibre wayengumuntu olobuntu and she was compassionate about everyone. As a province, we are humbled and grateful for the recognition that has been bestowed on her. As a province we want to express our gratitude to the Government and Zanu-PF members and ordinary citizens who saw it fit to lobby for her recognition."

She said for Dr Fallala being a doctor was not just a profession but a calling.

"We want to express our appreciation to her family, her colleagues, nurses and all the support staff that made her enjoy her work. Indeed, she was one of those doctors who took her profession as a calling. She did not just take her job only as a business but it was a way of saving lives. We are grateful to her family, institutions that she worked, individuals she assisted," she said.

Galen House administrator Ms Nothando Dube yesterday confirmed that the medical facility will be temporarily closed to allow staff members to attend her burial service.

"In honour of the late Dr Muriel Selma Fallala, Galen House will temporarily close on Wednesday 10th of November 2021 from 9AM-1PM. The procession will pass through Galen House at 8.30AM before proceeding to the Amphitheatre for the funeral service. This has been necessitated by the fact all staff members want to pay last respects to the doctor," said Ms Dube.

Dr Fallala had a long career which started at Mpilo Central Hospital in 1981 before she was appointed an obstetrician and gynecologist at the same hospital in 1983 and served until 1989.

She then moved to the Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council where she served as medical officer for the southern region from 1989 until 1992.

In 1992 she joined Galen House as a general practitioner and in 2014 she did further studies to become a specialist family practitioner.

She joined the National University of Science and Technology in 2018 and was part of several medical professional bodies including Zimbabwe Medical Association (ZiMA), College of Primary Care Physicians of Zimbabwe, World Organisation of Family Doctors.

She was also a councillor at Gwanda State University.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Smuggle, #Flood,

Comments


Must Read

Staff reporter

2 hrs ago | 249 Views

Mnangagwa slowly morphing into a Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 396 Views

Do we deserve these endless power cuts?

2 hrs ago | 179 Views

PSL set for mid-week resumption

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Mapeza plots to spoil Bafana Bafana party

2 hrs ago | 294 Views

Mliswa accuser convicted

2 hrs ago | 472 Views

Zanu-PF members, Vapostori clash over vending bays

2 hrs ago | 226 Views

Govt re-launches Zupco freedom train in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Govt intensifies civil registration

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

D-Day for top cop Makodza

2 hrs ago | 160 Views

Zimbabweans lobby groups advocate for wealth tax

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Govt dangles carrot to school heads

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

Zanu-PF is captured, says Kasukuwere

2 hrs ago | 380 Views

Zimbabwe's banks overwhelmed

2 hrs ago | 252 Views

Pact to preserve Nkomo legacy signed

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to pay war veterans US Dollar bonuses

2 hrs ago | 545 Views

Supa Mandiwanzira resorts to bootlicking Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 313 Views

Biti in attempted kidnapping?

2 hrs ago | 305 Views

Commuter train back on track

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Telecoms sector appeals for tax reduction

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Gold panners whip colleague to death

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Price hikes wave hits construction sector

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Bill set to scuttle MDC Alliance election plans

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Zimbabwean man gets R20 000 bail for smuggling

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Young Women for ED spreads wings to Mashonaland Central

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Witness nails Mupfumira

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Dembare ref suspended

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

ZBC hikes licence fees

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Isolated showers expected, says MSD

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Harare hikes rates

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

62% of treated water wasted

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

RBZ amends forex auction rules

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

'Mnangagwa to proclaim election dates'

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zimbabwe will not adopt cryptocurrency'

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Hwange fault puts pressure on grid

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Mapeza in youth brigade pledge

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

1893 MHRRM: 5 Years On!

11 hrs ago | 345 Views

Uzalo's Mangcobo headlines a #Registertovote ZANC event in Jhb

11 hrs ago | 908 Views

5 pieces of evidence that show why Mnangagwa's trip to the UK was a complete disaster

12 hrs ago | 1179 Views

ZANU PF court challenge vs MDC court challenge

12 hrs ago | 890 Views

Mwonzora's MDC to take over Bindura Showground

12 hrs ago | 939 Views

Madlela, Skhosi headed to Vic Falls

12 hrs ago | 360 Views

Road accident injures two

12 hrs ago | 640 Views

Darikwa pulls out as Warriors begin preps

14 hrs ago | 564 Views

Smuggled cigarettes from Zimbabwe flood South Africa

14 hrs ago | 424 Views

Mnangagwa keeps $90,000-a-month US lobbying contract after feud

14 hrs ago | 1777 Views

Kasukuwere says Obert Mpofu, Masimirembwa are stupid, shameless characters

14 hrs ago | 2085 Views

Sybeth Musengezi claims to be a fully paid-up Zanu-PF member

14 hrs ago | 524 Views

BREAKING: Bulawayo Deputy Mayor Mlandu Ncube recalled

18 hrs ago | 2410 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days