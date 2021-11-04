Commuter train back on track

News / National

by Staff reporter

The journey is not at breakneck speed because of numerous stops along the way before reaching the final destination.The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) on Monday evening officially launched the Zupco commuter train in Bulawayo that is set to ease transport blues for urban commuters.The journey is from Bulawayo Main Station making various stops along the community train service route – City-Cowdray Park – with two runs daily; one in the morning and another in the afternoon.The community train operates from Monday to Friday and departs Pasi Pasi in Cowdray Park at 5.45AM, arriving at Bulawayo Main Station at 7AM. In the afternoon, the train leaves Bulawayo Main Station at 5.30PM and arrives at Pasi Pasi at 6.45PM.The ticket to Cowdray Park costs $40.On Monday evening after the official launch, delegates who included Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube, took the journey to and from Bulawayo Station on the commuter train. Some of the delegates were in a dining car.Before entering the train, at the gate, everyone's temperature is taken and their hands are sanitised and the proper wearing of masks is enforced by NRZ security.The locomotive, a model D6 diesel engine, left the station at 6.03PM, pulling 10 coaches which were a mix of three and two seaters.With the ever familiar blowing of the train whistle, the journey began and passengers were looking visibly excited.In between the conversations, most said the commuter train would bring relief to them as it was now affordable to travel to and from work.The journey starts off at Bulawayo Main Station then the train stops at Westgate, Mpopoma, Luveve Fly Over, Entumbane Level Crossing, Emakhandeni, Green Roof and finally Pasi Pasi where the train turns back to the city centre.One development that interested commuters was that coaches were well lit. When the train service was discontinued, most complained about lack of lighting.However, at some rail crossings there are no signal lights, which is attributed to vandalism. The NRZ will soon roll out campaigns to conscientise the public on the dangers of vandalism and how to report those who damage rail infrastructure.During the journey, people were seated socially distanced in the carts at all times.The 10 coaches were pulled by one locomotive, which had two K trucks at each end for safety.When the train arrived at Pasi Pasi, some 20KM away from Bulawayo Station it was a little after 7.15PM.There, the D6 locomotive was shifted onto a loop line so that it could be attached to the back of the coaches, to pull passengers back to Bulawayo Main Station. This process took about 20 minutes and the journey ended at around 8.30PM at Bulawayo Main Station after making all the stops. Speaking earlier during the official launch, Minister Ncube said the commuter train service, world over, is not profit driven."It is worth noting that commuter rail passenger services the world over are not profit driven, but remain the most economic mode of transport for large numbers of people. Rail commuter trains are social obligations that are sustained through Government subsidies," she said."It is in recognition of this fact that Government through NRZ and Zupco had to reintroduce this affordable mode of transport to service the urban working population. In the same vein, the Government has been allocating PSIP funds to assist in the refurbishment of the commuter train coaches, locomotives among other projects in order to enhance NRZ's capacity.""Recent developments in the macroeconomic environment in Zimbabwe have resulted in instability in the urban commuter transport sector, characterised by sharp increases in the passenger fares. This, coupled with a general capacity deficiency in urban commuter transportation, has caused various stakeholders to request the NRZ to partner Zupco, and to resuscitate the commuter train service."She added that despite the old age of the coaches, Government recognises that a lasting solution lies in a comprehensive recapitalisation programme that addresses all aspects of NRZ's operations.NRZ board chairman Advocate Martin Dinha said they had noted that many people prefer the use of commuter trains since they are safe and affordable.Advocate Dinha said a few years from now commuter train services may be a solution in reducing traffic congestion in major cities."Although the revenue generated from commuter trains is lower than the cost of providing the service, we continue to provide this service, because we are convinced that it is the most economical way the nation can have its people travelling at affordable rates," said Advocate Dinha."Despite the fact that commuter trains are popular with urban commuters, the NRZ is facing challenges, such as the shortage of coaches, locomotives, lack of proper infrastructure and suitable coaches for commuter trains. In light of this, the NRZ will continue to lobby Government to fund this social service which is critical to the urban working population and school children in terms of offering affordable and alternative transport."The NRZ and Zupco entered into a partnership to provide commuter trains in September with the launch of services in Harare on the Tynwald, Kambuzuma and Ruwa routes.In this partnership, NRZ will provide enginemen, while collection of fares is done by Zupco conductors.