Zanu-PF is captured, says Kasukuwere

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
FORMER Zanu-PF national political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere has challenged the ruling party to stop scapegoating for its chaos and deal with the "political question of the day".

Kasukuwere was last week accused of sponsoring a Zanu-PF youth, Sybeth Musengezi, in challenging President Emmerson Mnangagwa's ascendancy to the highest post in the party following the late leader Robert Mugabe's ouster in a November 2017 military coup.

Musengezi argued in his court papers that Mnangagwa's rise to power was irregular and unconstitutional, a situation that had caused tension in the ruling party.

Zanu-PF has accused Kasukuwere of being the force behind the court challenge.

But Kasukuwere said the party was now in the hands of people without its interest at heart, who spent most of their time finding excuses for the chaos emanating from the November 2017 coup.

"The accusations against me are hallucinations from ignorant characters that have no interest of the party at heart," he said.

"Arguing about an obvious absurdity is indicative of serious lack of emotional intelligence on the part of those who should lead the movement.

"Scapegoats are not the solution, but rather the solution is tackling the core political question of the day. Political maturity and wisdom is urgently required to steer the party back on course."

In his affidavit, Zanu-PF Harare provincial chairperson Goodwills Masimirembwa said: "It is believed, on investigation by the district co-ordinating committee security, that reports to me as chairman of DCC 4 Harare, and also acting chairman of the Harare province, that applicant was ‘planted' into the relevant district, without the relevant credentials for political and other reasons by the former secretary for the commissariat Saviour Kasukuwere, with whom he is allegedly related."

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
