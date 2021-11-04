Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabweans lobby groups advocate for wealth tax

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE Fight Inequality Alliance, a coalition of 18 lobby groups, is advocating for government to introduce wealth tax to address economic inequality and developmental deficits in the country.

In its input into the 2022 national budget, the alliance said Zimbabwe had a taxation system which penalised the poor and vulnerable.

As such, the alliance said the 2022 national budget should provide for tax relief measures to reduce the tax burden on the poor and marginalised Zimbabweans whose disposable incomes have been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Finance minister Mthuli Ncube is expected to present the 2022 national budget this month.

"The 2022 national budget must introduce wealth tax to bridge the gap between the rich and the poor through ensuring that those with more are taxed more. (It should also) introduce and provide for lifestyle audits for public officials to reduce fleecing of the national purse which tends to shift the burden of resource mobilisation through taxation to citizens," the alliance's position paper read in part.

Ncube was also urged to reduce the tax burden on citizens through strengthening domestic resource mobilisation, curbing illicit financial flows and plugging mineral resource leakages.

The organisations said the COVID-19 pandemic worsened the social vulnerabilities in Zimbabwe.

"The 2022 national budget must, therefore, ring-fence the 2% tax for social protection and allocate at least 4,5% of the national budget towards social protection," the paper said.

The organisations also urged Ncube to allocate more resources to cater for the people with disabilities including those in schools.

This should include making a provision for their assistive devices, they said.

The alliance added that Ncube should allocate funds towards assisting women and youth businesses to recover from the COVID-19 shocks.

"The budget must also make provision for safeguarding COVID-19 relief funds to ensure that the resources reach intended beneficiaries through putting in place deterrent mechanism frameworks against perpetrators. Set up a COVID-19 recovery fund to cater for vulnerable groups."

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Smuggle, #Flood,

Comments


Must Read

Staff reporter

2 hrs ago | 250 Views

Mnangagwa slowly morphing into a Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 407 Views

Do we deserve these endless power cuts?

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

PSL set for mid-week resumption

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Mapeza plots to spoil Bafana Bafana party

2 hrs ago | 296 Views

Mliswa accuser convicted

2 hrs ago | 477 Views

Zanu-PF members, Vapostori clash over vending bays

2 hrs ago | 227 Views

Govt re-launches Zupco freedom train in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Govt intensifies civil registration

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

D-Day for top cop Makodza

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Govt dangles carrot to school heads

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

Zanu-PF is captured, says Kasukuwere

2 hrs ago | 383 Views

Zimbabwe's banks overwhelmed

2 hrs ago | 256 Views

Pact to preserve Nkomo legacy signed

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to pay war veterans US Dollar bonuses

2 hrs ago | 553 Views

Supa Mandiwanzira resorts to bootlicking Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 314 Views

Biti in attempted kidnapping?

2 hrs ago | 309 Views

Commuter train back on track

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Dr Fallala declared liberation heroine

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Telecoms sector appeals for tax reduction

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Gold panners whip colleague to death

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Price hikes wave hits construction sector

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

Bill set to scuttle MDC Alliance election plans

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Zimbabwean man gets R20 000 bail for smuggling

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Young Women for ED spreads wings to Mashonaland Central

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Witness nails Mupfumira

2 hrs ago | 82 Views

Dembare ref suspended

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

ZBC hikes licence fees

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Isolated showers expected, says MSD

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Harare hikes rates

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

62% of treated water wasted

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

RBZ amends forex auction rules

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

'Mnangagwa to proclaim election dates'

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zimbabwe will not adopt cryptocurrency'

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Hwange fault puts pressure on grid

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Mapeza in youth brigade pledge

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

1893 MHRRM: 5 Years On!

11 hrs ago | 345 Views

Uzalo's Mangcobo headlines a #Registertovote ZANC event in Jhb

11 hrs ago | 908 Views

5 pieces of evidence that show why Mnangagwa's trip to the UK was a complete disaster

12 hrs ago | 1180 Views

ZANU PF court challenge vs MDC court challenge

12 hrs ago | 890 Views

Mwonzora's MDC to take over Bindura Showground

12 hrs ago | 939 Views

Madlela, Skhosi headed to Vic Falls

12 hrs ago | 360 Views

Road accident injures two

12 hrs ago | 641 Views

Darikwa pulls out as Warriors begin preps

14 hrs ago | 564 Views

Smuggled cigarettes from Zimbabwe flood South Africa

14 hrs ago | 424 Views

Mnangagwa keeps $90,000-a-month US lobbying contract after feud

14 hrs ago | 1779 Views

Kasukuwere says Obert Mpofu, Masimirembwa are stupid, shameless characters

14 hrs ago | 2086 Views

Sybeth Musengezi claims to be a fully paid-up Zanu-PF member

14 hrs ago | 524 Views

BREAKING: Bulawayo Deputy Mayor Mlandu Ncube recalled

18 hrs ago | 2410 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days