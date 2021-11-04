Latest News Editor's Choice


D-Day for top cop Makodza

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
POLICE Commissioner Erasmus Makodza should stand trial because he has a case to answer on allegations of criminal abuse of office, the State said yesterday.

Makodza is being accused of influencing the awarding of a tender to his "girlfriend" to utilise a police farm.

He filed for discharge at the close of State case, and magistrate Noel Mupeiwa is today expected to rule on the application.

Represented by Tapiwa Makanza, Makodza submitted that the State had failed to prove a prima facie case against him, hence his application for exception to the charge.

But the prosecution, represented by Tafara Chirambira said the State had proved that the top cop had a case to answer.

Chirambira said Makodza was the Officer Commanding Mashonaland East province at the time the agreement between Zimbabwe Republic Police Mashonaland East province and his alleged girlfriend, Maonei Chapfudza was entered into.

He also said facts before the court were that Makodza had a child with Chapfudza and that they were once co-directors of a company called Jeriel Pvt Limited.

"It was not denied that the accused up to 2020 was benefiting financially from Jeriel Pvt Limited company account with Stanbic and that his relationship with Chapfudza and the company Jeriel Pvt Ltd was never disclosed to his superiors, the Commissioner-General or his deputy," Chirambira submitted.

He said the State had led evidence to the effect that Makodza did not disclose his relationship with Chapfudza to his superiors.

Chirambira said Makodza was simply coming to court as a formality because he knew the charges against him were clear.

"It is bizarre to even suggest a prima facie case does not exist," he submitted.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
