Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF members, Vapostori clash over vending bays

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF members yesterday clashed with members of an apostolic sect after party members forcibly tried to grab vending bays from Joshua Nkomo street to Fife Street along 5th Avenue in Bulawayo.

When the Southern eye crew arrived at the scene, there was pushing and shoving as they jostled for marked vending bays, with municipal police struggling to contain the situation that was fast blowing out of hand.

Some Zanu-PF members in party regalia claimed they deserved to occupy the vending bays while members of the apostolic sect  claiming the space was reserved for them.

One of the vendors, who only identified himself as Tendai said the place was reserved for apostolic sect members.

"This place had been closed because of the lockdown and before that, it belonged to Vapostori.

"That is why you see that there are a lot of Vapostori here," he said.

"We got here early in the morning and we were surprised that bays are now being forcibly taken by Zanu-PF members. We will not allow this to happen."

Mayor Solomon Mguni condemned the clashes.

"We condemn, in the strongest sense, the actions by a section of Zanu-PF youths who took the law into their own hands by barricading sections of 5th Avenue from Joshua Nkomo Street to Fife Street, marking and allocated each other vending bays on a public road," he said.

"Council is working on a government policy to decongest the central business district and decentralise fresh produce markets to suburban areas.

"Such conduct is counterproductive and can only serve to further polarise the city and its people. This has a potential to lead to lawlessness and public violence and confrontational politics."

Mguni said no political party had a right to allocate vending bays, insisting such a task was the responsibility of council.

Zanu-PF Bulawayo provincial chairperson Obert Msindo said he was not aware of the clashes.

"I am not aware of the issue," he said.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Smuggle, #Flood,

Comments


Must Read

Staff reporter

2 hrs ago | 251 Views

Mnangagwa slowly morphing into a Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 410 Views

Do we deserve these endless power cuts?

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

PSL set for mid-week resumption

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Mapeza plots to spoil Bafana Bafana party

2 hrs ago | 297 Views

Mliswa accuser convicted

2 hrs ago | 479 Views

Govt re-launches Zupco freedom train in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Govt intensifies civil registration

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

D-Day for top cop Makodza

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

Zimbabweans lobby groups advocate for wealth tax

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Govt dangles carrot to school heads

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

Zanu-PF is captured, says Kasukuwere

2 hrs ago | 386 Views

Zimbabwe's banks overwhelmed

2 hrs ago | 257 Views

Pact to preserve Nkomo legacy signed

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to pay war veterans US Dollar bonuses

2 hrs ago | 554 Views

Supa Mandiwanzira resorts to bootlicking Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 315 Views

Biti in attempted kidnapping?

2 hrs ago | 311 Views

Commuter train back on track

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Dr Fallala declared liberation heroine

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Telecoms sector appeals for tax reduction

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Gold panners whip colleague to death

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Price hikes wave hits construction sector

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Bill set to scuttle MDC Alliance election plans

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

Zimbabwean man gets R20 000 bail for smuggling

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Young Women for ED spreads wings to Mashonaland Central

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Witness nails Mupfumira

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Dembare ref suspended

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

ZBC hikes licence fees

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Isolated showers expected, says MSD

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Harare hikes rates

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

62% of treated water wasted

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

RBZ amends forex auction rules

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

'Mnangagwa to proclaim election dates'

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zimbabwe will not adopt cryptocurrency'

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Hwange fault puts pressure on grid

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Mapeza in youth brigade pledge

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

1893 MHRRM: 5 Years On!

11 hrs ago | 345 Views

Uzalo's Mangcobo headlines a #Registertovote ZANC event in Jhb

11 hrs ago | 909 Views

5 pieces of evidence that show why Mnangagwa's trip to the UK was a complete disaster

12 hrs ago | 1181 Views

ZANU PF court challenge vs MDC court challenge

12 hrs ago | 891 Views

Mwonzora's MDC to take over Bindura Showground

12 hrs ago | 939 Views

Madlela, Skhosi headed to Vic Falls

12 hrs ago | 360 Views

Road accident injures two

12 hrs ago | 641 Views

Darikwa pulls out as Warriors begin preps

14 hrs ago | 564 Views

Smuggled cigarettes from Zimbabwe flood South Africa

14 hrs ago | 424 Views

Mnangagwa keeps $90,000-a-month US lobbying contract after feud

14 hrs ago | 1779 Views

Kasukuwere says Obert Mpofu, Masimirembwa are stupid, shameless characters

14 hrs ago | 2087 Views

Sybeth Musengezi claims to be a fully paid-up Zanu-PF member

14 hrs ago | 524 Views

BREAKING: Bulawayo Deputy Mayor Mlandu Ncube recalled

18 hrs ago | 2410 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days