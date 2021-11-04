Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mliswa accuser convicted

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A Harare man who accused Norton legislator Themba Mliswa of snatching his wife has been convicted of domestic violence.

Tafadzwa Tamangani was convicted by Harare magistrate Evelyn Mashavakure after full trial.




He was fined $10 000 and will spend 30 days in jail if he fails to pay.

Three months were suspended on condition that he does not commit the same offence in five years.

Tamangani was represented by Edwin Hamunakwadi and Knowledge Maeresera.

The complainant, Janet Tamangani had submitted in court that Tamangani was bitter because he had been relying on her for a living. She also accused him of violating a peace order.

Janet also claimed that Tamangani was in the habit of assaulting her in full view of their children.

Allegations against Tamangani are that, on June 7, 2021, he assaulted his wife in front of their four children, resulting in her sustaining a chest wound.

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
