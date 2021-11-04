Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mapeza plots to spoil Bafana Bafana party

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
WARRIORS interim coach Norman Mapeza says his charges will be out to salvage some pride in the World Cup qualifying campaign when they take on neighbours South Africa in their penultimate Group H match at the FNB Stadium tomorrow night.

When the qualifying draw was conducted, many tipped Zimbabwe to progress to the next stage from their pool, but a home draw against South Africa in their opener was followed by three successive losses to Ethiopia and Ghana (twice) to crash out of contention with two matches remaining.

"We want to win the game," Mapeza said.

"As a nation, we have a battered pride, so we need to restore our pride. We will definitely go out there and try to get a positive result. We have to go out there with a positive mind and try to fight for the national badge and get back home with a good result," he said.

While Zimbabwe are out of contention, South Africa need a win to give them a good chance of finishing ahead of Ghana.

After arriving in South Africa in batches on Monday evening, Mapeza took charge of the first training session yesterday morning.

Striker Knox Mutizwa and Brendon Galloway missed out on the training session as they had not arrived, but later joined the rest of the squad in yesterday's afternoon workout.

Defender Tendayi Darikwa pulled out of tomorrow's match as he is still attending to unspecified family problems which also forced him to miss the return match against Ghana last month.

Leicester City's sensation Tawanda Maswanhise will also miss the Bafana Bafana clash as he is yet to obtain a Zimbabwean passport, but is expected to make it for the final qualifier against Ethiopia on Sunday in Harare.

"I am happy with the players' attitude. All the players are pushing and I hope it will remain the same going forward, but what we don't want is to have injuries before our game on Thursday," Mapeza said.

With the World Cup ticket out of reach for the Warriors, Mapeza said he is using the two matches to prepare the team for January's Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals.

Part of his plan is also to fuse youngsters into the team for future assignments.

Mapeza explained his inclusion of Dynamos' 18-year-old Bill Antonio as replacement for Macauley Bonne who turned down an invitation.

"I did the same with guys such as Khama (Billiat), Knowledge (Musona) and Teenage (Hadebe). When I brought them to the national team, they were still very young. These youngsters need to learn, we need them to come here and feel the environment and also watch the top guys like the Khamas, and the (Marvelous) Nakambas. From there, their learning process will be much quicker than if we call him once and then leave him the next time. If an opportunity arises for him to come on Thursday, why not? This is the time for him to play."

Germany-based Jonah Fabisch also looks to finally get his Warriors bow. The 21-year-old was called for the two matches against South Africa and Ethiopia but did not get game time.

Warriors squad

Goalkeepers: T Mvula (Dynamos), D Benard (Chicken Inn), P Mhari (FC Platinum)

Defenders: B Galloway (Plymouth Argyle), B Kangwa (Azam), D Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns), T Chimwemwe (Nkana), A Mudimu (Torpedo Kutaisi), P Muduhwa (Highlanders), G Murwira (Dynamos)

Midfielders: M Nakamba (Aston Villa), K Madzongwe (FC Platinum), G Takwara (Venda Football Academy), F Madhananga (Marumo Gallants), B Sarupinda (Sekhukhune), B Antonio (Dynamos), T Kamusoko (Zesco United), J Fabisch (Hamburger SV), K Mahachi (SuperSport United), K Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs), I Wadi (JDR Stars)

Strikers: D Moyo (Hamilton Academical), K Mutizwa (Lamontville Golden Arrows)

Source - NewsDay Zimbabwe
More on: #Smuggle, #Flood,

Comments


Must Read

Staff reporter

2 hrs ago | 252 Views

Mnangagwa slowly morphing into a Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 413 Views

Do we deserve these endless power cuts?

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

PSL set for mid-week resumption

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Mliswa accuser convicted

2 hrs ago | 481 Views

Zanu-PF members, Vapostori clash over vending bays

2 hrs ago | 227 Views

Govt re-launches Zupco freedom train in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Govt intensifies civil registration

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

D-Day for top cop Makodza

2 hrs ago | 162 Views

Zimbabweans lobby groups advocate for wealth tax

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Govt dangles carrot to school heads

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Zanu-PF is captured, says Kasukuwere

2 hrs ago | 387 Views

Zimbabwe's banks overwhelmed

2 hrs ago | 258 Views

Pact to preserve Nkomo legacy signed

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to pay war veterans US Dollar bonuses

2 hrs ago | 555 Views

Supa Mandiwanzira resorts to bootlicking Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 318 Views

Biti in attempted kidnapping?

2 hrs ago | 311 Views

Commuter train back on track

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Dr Fallala declared liberation heroine

2 hrs ago | 141 Views

Telecoms sector appeals for tax reduction

2 hrs ago | 24 Views

Gold panners whip colleague to death

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Price hikes wave hits construction sector

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Bill set to scuttle MDC Alliance election plans

2 hrs ago | 174 Views

Zimbabwean man gets R20 000 bail for smuggling

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Young Women for ED spreads wings to Mashonaland Central

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Witness nails Mupfumira

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Dembare ref suspended

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

ZBC hikes licence fees

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Isolated showers expected, says MSD

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Harare hikes rates

2 hrs ago | 85 Views

62% of treated water wasted

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

RBZ amends forex auction rules

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

'Mnangagwa to proclaim election dates'

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Zimbabwe will not adopt cryptocurrency'

2 hrs ago | 76 Views

Hwange fault puts pressure on grid

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Mapeza in youth brigade pledge

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

1893 MHRRM: 5 Years On!

11 hrs ago | 345 Views

Uzalo's Mangcobo headlines a #Registertovote ZANC event in Jhb

11 hrs ago | 911 Views

5 pieces of evidence that show why Mnangagwa's trip to the UK was a complete disaster

12 hrs ago | 1182 Views

ZANU PF court challenge vs MDC court challenge

12 hrs ago | 891 Views

Mwonzora's MDC to take over Bindura Showground

12 hrs ago | 939 Views

Madlela, Skhosi headed to Vic Falls

12 hrs ago | 360 Views

Road accident injures two

12 hrs ago | 642 Views

Darikwa pulls out as Warriors begin preps

14 hrs ago | 564 Views

Smuggled cigarettes from Zimbabwe flood South Africa

14 hrs ago | 424 Views

Mnangagwa keeps $90,000-a-month US lobbying contract after feud

14 hrs ago | 1779 Views

Kasukuwere says Obert Mpofu, Masimirembwa are stupid, shameless characters

14 hrs ago | 2087 Views

Sybeth Musengezi claims to be a fully paid-up Zanu-PF member

14 hrs ago | 524 Views

BREAKING: Bulawayo Deputy Mayor Mlandu Ncube recalled

18 hrs ago | 2410 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days