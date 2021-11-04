PSL set for mid-week resumption

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) will resume with a midweek schedule after the weekend break where the Warriors are involved in the Fifa World Cup qualifiers.Zimbabwe will play South Africa, away from home, tomorrow before hosting Ethiopia on Sunday.It would have been impossible to have league games at the weekend especially in Harare where only the National Sports Stadium is available to host topflight matches.PSL chief executive Kenny Ndebele said they were looking to make sure that teams do not sit idle for two weeks."The games will resume mid-week next week after the break. The league started when other teams were already out of the Chibuku Super Cup, so we cannot have teams being idle for two weeks. We don't want teams to lose rhythm. The second matches will be played mid-week, after which we go into the semi-finals of the Chibuku Super Cup at the weekend," he said.As the league resumes, it is interesting to note that Caps United coach Lloyd Chitembwe, who has dumped Harare City to rejoin the Green Machine, will clash with the Sunshine City Boys.Chitembwe presided over Harare City's 1-0 loss to Herentals on Friday, on a day he denied he was leaving the club, only to be spotted at Nyamhunga Stadium a few hours later watching Caps United playing to a goalless draw against ZPC Kariba.A day later, he was officially unveiled at Makepekepe.Harare City are away to Caps United next week, while Herentals host Black Rhinos.FC Platinum, who ran riot hammering newboys Tenax 6-1 on Saturday, are home next week with a tough match against Chicken Inn, who also collected maximum points at the weekend with a 1-0 win over Cranborne Bullets, also new to the top league.Ngezi Platinum Stars also had an emphatic first win and cruised 5-0 past Bulawayo City at Baobab Stadium on Saturday and hit the road for Highlanders next week.The Bulawayo giants were hammered 2-0 by Black Rhinos in Harare on Saturday.Bulawayo City host Manica Diamonds, who are riding high following a 4-0 routing of WhaWha at the weekend. WhaWha are away to Tenax in their next outing.Dynamos, with a narrow 1-0 win over Yadah, in a controversial match on Saturday, will be away to Triangle in the next game, with the latter having lost their first game 1-0 to Bulawayo Chiefs at Luveve on Sunday.Chiefs will be away to Cranborne Bullets as Yadah will be home to ZPC Kariba.The league games will be good practice matches for the Chibuku Super Cup semi-finalists, with Dynamos taking on FC Platinum, while Cranborne Bullets clash with Ngezi Platinum Stars next weekend.