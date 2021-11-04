Latest News Editor's Choice


WATCH: Jay Israel apologises to Prophet Bushiri

by Mandla Ndlovu
58 mins ago | Views
Self-styled Controversial Prophet Jay Israel (real name Jacob Dube) has apologised to Enlightened Christian Gathering Founder Prophet Shepherd Bushiri over the attacks that he carried out against him and other clerics in the past year.

Israel, who wants proclaimed that Bushiri stage-manages miracles and Prophets, says he can't sleep at night because of the guilty that is eating him up.

He told Bushiri that he was misled by some people close to Bushiri to fight him.

Source - Byo24News

