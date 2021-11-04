Miner dies in a deep shaft

News / National

by Lloyd Rabaya/Simbarashe Sithole

A 16-YEAR-OLD Chiweshe boy slipped into 75 meter deep disused shaft, and died while illegally prospecting for gold yesterday.

Leeroy Majome (16) was illegally prospecting for gold, together with his two minor friends, at Chisese mine near Belrock shopping center at Shamuyarira village under Chief Negomo.Mashonaland Central Acting Police Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Naison Dhliwayo told Bulawayo24.com that at around 0100hrs they decided to exit the shaft."That is when Majome slipped into the shaft and sustained serious head injuries and died.He was retrieved by Noel Nyamhunga (24) and a report was made at Chombira police station," he said.The police are appealing to the public to formalize any mining operations with the Ministry of Mines and mining development to avoid such incidents.