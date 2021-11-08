Magwaza to launch 12th album in Botswana, SA

News / National

by Staff reporter

RHUMBA/TSHIBILIKA sensation Clement Magwaza is set to launch his 12th album titled Sgidihoso in Botswana and South Africa at the end of this month.The album has seven tracks, Ihoso, Salithembisa, Savumelana, Nthembinkosi, Esqhongweni and others with surprise names.Magwaza is also set to perform at Domboshamba Hills in Botswana alongside Murau hit-maker Makhadzi on December 23.Said Magwaza: "I'll be launching my album on November 26 in Botswana and the next day, I'll be in South Africa with other shows in Zimbabwe being organised."The album has messages that are meant to grow cultures in our societies as it's educative and most importantly, fun and great to dance to."