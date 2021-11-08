Latest News Editor's Choice


Robbers raid Mukuru

by Staff reporter
SIX armed robbers attacked a grocery shop owner and a Mukuru employee before they got away with US$18 537 and R37 500 in Norton on Monday morning.

The incident occurred at Katanga Business Centre at around 7.25am.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and said investigations were still in progress.

"Police in Norton are investigating a robbery case which occurred at a grocery and Mukuru Money Transfer shop at Katanga Business Centre on Monday at around 0725 hours.

"Six armed robbers attacked a 48-year-old shop owner and an attendant aged 31 before stealing US$18 537 and R37 500 cash," he said.

Police are also investigating a robbery case which occurred at Mahoko Village in Zhombe on Sunday at about 7.30 pm where a business couple was attacked by three robbers who were armed with three pistols.

"The suspects fired two shots into the air before they struck the husband once on the head with a wheel spanner and stole cash amounting to US$5 100 cash, a Honda Fit vehicle and two Itel cellphones.

"The vehicle was later recovered near Sidaken Secondary School," Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Cases of armed robbery have been on the increase countrywide with criminals targeting businesspeople and individuals keeping large amounts of cash.

Some of the suspects have been arrested while others are still at large.

Source - The Herald
Most Popular In 7 Days