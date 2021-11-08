Robbers seize and flee with cash

News / National

by Staff reporter

Three armed men who were travelling in a Honda Fit pounced at a shop at Chikutungwe business centre in Lalapanzi, fired shots in the air and ordered everyone in the shop to lie down before they seized cash.A source who declined to be named said the robbers were armed with a pistol and they arrived at the shop in a Honda Fit and ordered everyone at the shop to lie down.They fired one shot in the air while threatening to shoot anyone who dared resist their instruction.The source said: "They seized US$250 and they quickly dashed to a parked bus. They manhandled the driver while pointing a pistol to his head."The source added: "They demanded cash and the conductor gave them US$110 and $4 000 after that they drove off at high speed."The robbers drove to Kuni business centre, the source said. The owner of the shop teamed up with another shop owner and followed the armed robbers. The source said they found them boozing at Kuni business centre, and they demanded their money."They (robbers) fumed at them while charging at them. They fled in their Honda Fit," said the source.The matter was reported to the police.Efforts to get a comment from Midlands police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko were fruitless.