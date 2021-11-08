Latest News Editor's Choice


BCC hit by exodus of health staff

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
THE Bulawayo City Council-run clinics have been hit hard by an exodus of health staff, a move which has severely affected the effective healthcare delivery at a time when the country is also still grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic.

The issue was raised by Ward 13 Councillor Frank Javangwe during a recent council meeting

"Councillor F. Javangwe was concerned about high staff turnover at council clinics among the nursing staff. More nurses and dental therapists should be employed. Dental services should be extended to other clinics," the report reads in part.

When Ward 24 Councillor Arnold Batirai asked if the local authority had a solution to high staff turnover, in response Deputy Mayor Councillor Mlandu Ncube explained that the council was working very hard to retain staff.

The local authority also encouraged health staff to be patient saying working in the health sector was more of a personal calling.

"This applied across the entire Council. Salaries were being reviewed from time to time and working conditions improved. Working in the health sector was more of a personal calling and as such health staff was encouraged to practise patience," further reads the report.

Alderman Monica Lubimbi said Government had indicated to take over all council clinics as well as the nursing staff.


Source - B-Metro
