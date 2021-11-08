Latest News Editor's Choice


Hot temperatures to persist in all provinces

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Meteorological Service Department (MSD) has advised citizens of continued high temperatures in the coming few days.

In an update yesterday MSD said temperatures will be high across the country which might cause dehydration on some people.

"Our citizens must keep hydrated during the day by drinking adequate amounts of water and avoid staying in the sun between 11:00 and 15:00 hours when it is hottest," MSD forecaster James Ngoma warned yesterday.

He said Gweru and Marondera which usually record very low temperatures will be having maximum of 35 and 34 degrees Celsius while Lupane is expected to record a maximum of 40 degrees.

Ngoma warned people of lightning strikes during the rainy season as well as strong and destructive winds across the country.

"Lightning is a major risk during this period; strong winds may be destructive in places and temperature fluctuations may affect the health of certain individuals.

"People are advised to stay indoors during thunderstorms and if outdoors, do not shelter under isolated trees or shed, if no shelter is available try to couch as low as possible with only your toes touching the ground," said Ngoma

He said today it should be hot and humid across much of the country with isolated afternoon thundershowers and localised heavier falls are anticipated in areas along the south of the main watershed.


Source - H-Metro
