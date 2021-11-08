Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Telecel fails to pay rentals for 32 months

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
MOBILE telecommunications company, Telecel Zimbabwe, has been dragged to court after failing to pay rentals for one of its properties in Mablerign for 32 months.

According to the summons now before the High Court, it's arrears are now US$34 400 and the landlord, Peter Saopa also the applicant has tried to get payment to no avail.

Saopa is demanding that Telecel settles the bill before they cancel the deal between them.

According to the summons filed early this week, on February 1, 2010, the parties executed a lease agreement in which Telecel would lease the property as a cellular telecommunications cell site.

Parties agreed that the lease duration would be for 15 years commencing from February 1, 2010, to January 31, 2025.

They agreed that Telecel "would erect a cellular communications tower and mount a cellular antenna and microwave equipment on the property on an agreed location on the property," reads part of the summons.

Saopa said rentals for the property was pegged at US$200 per month, which amount was to be reviewed after the first six months.

Thereafter the rental would be reviewed annually in accordance with the macro-economic conditions.

The Parties further agreed that the rentals would be paid six months in advance.

According to the agreement, Saopa was entitled to cancel the contract and evict Telecel and demand and damages in case of default.

On February 12, 2014, the parties agreed the rentals would be increased to US$1075 per month with effect from the 1st of February 2014.

"The Parties enjoyed a cordial contractual relationship until 2018.

On or around June 2018, Telecel unilaterally ceased rental payments due to Saopa without legal justification," wrote his lawyers

However, Telecel remained in occupation and made no effort to remedy the breach of contract.

Saopa said sometime in August 2021, Telecel made a payment of $54 000 and indicated that the amount was for the period of June 2021 to November 2021.

"This amount cannot be said to cover the rental fees as agreed between the parties in the 2014 addendum even if it were converted to interbank rate nor did it cover the previous owed amounts which remain due and owing," said Saopa's lawyers before demanding that their client be paid US$34 400 being unpaid rentals for 32 months.

Telecel is yet to respond.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Killed, #Log, #Burning

Comments


Must Read

'Unoka' Biti 'appeals' to tyrant Mnangagwa to uphold rule of law - 'Go implement reforms like a man!'

2 hrs ago | 331 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF desperate to engage Zambia leader

4 hrs ago | 1989 Views

Zanu-PF officials hijacking Pfumvudza programme

4 hrs ago | 260 Views

Chinamasa says polls a waste of resources

4 hrs ago | 1553 Views

Zanu-PF moves to mend structures

4 hrs ago | 195 Views

Police boss has case to answer

4 hrs ago | 579 Views

Mwazha church to hold Passover despite wrangle

4 hrs ago | 274 Views

Zanu-PF frets over own land barons

4 hrs ago | 291 Views

Mnangagwa implores Zanu-PF supporters to register to vote in numbers

4 hrs ago | 69 Views

Zimbabwean model crowned Miss Africa South Australia

4 hrs ago | 309 Views

School 'victimises' pupils as parents reject fee hike

4 hrs ago | 346 Views

'Beitbridge border clearance has improved'

4 hrs ago | 250 Views

Zesa blamed for Bulawayo water cuts

4 hrs ago | 76 Views

Police put on spot over students assault

4 hrs ago | 181 Views

Zanu-PF deploys Politburo members to faction ravaged provinces

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

R1,2m heist victim turns to madzibaba to nab robbers

4 hrs ago | 584 Views

Soldier violates protection order to bash wife

4 hrs ago | 222 Views

Groundnuts dispute leads to suicide

4 hrs ago | 193 Views

Mass exodus of science teachers hits Bulawayo schools

4 hrs ago | 237 Views

Rapist gets Grade 6 pupil pregnant

4 hrs ago | 280 Views

Bosso board leaders term extended

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

De Jongh rekindles Bosso romance

4 hrs ago | 160 Views

CJ Malaba implores judges to dispense justice promptly

4 hrs ago | 67 Views

$8 billion target for Intwasa programme

4 hrs ago | 31 Views

Chiwenga throws weight behind Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 400 Views

Bafana Bafana beat Mashonaland FC

4 hrs ago | 533 Views

Zimbabwean minister honoured in United States

4 hrs ago | 256 Views

Mthuli Ncube's budget speech set for November 25

4 hrs ago | 39 Views

12-member armed robbery gang arrested

4 hrs ago | 164 Views

Driver vanishes, fuel tanker impounded

4 hrs ago | 154 Views

Robbers hit school, shops

4 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zanu-PF to receive DCC reports

4 hrs ago | 15 Views

Mnangagwa launches Intwasa/ Pfumvudza programme

4 hrs ago | 21 Views

'Obeying illegal orders no defence for corruption'

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

ZIMTA bosses in massive corruption storm

4 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zanu-PF denies paying people top attend gatherings

4 hrs ago | 63 Views

Eurowings set for Victoria Falls flights

4 hrs ago | 64 Views

Hot temperatures to persist in all provinces

14 hrs ago | 854 Views

BCC hit by exodus of health staff

15 hrs ago | 748 Views

Robbers seize and flee with cash

15 hrs ago | 1411 Views

Robbers raid Mukuru

16 hrs ago | 2390 Views

Fuel Tanker filled with water impounded

16 hrs ago | 1905 Views

Magwaza to launch 12th album in Botswana, SA

16 hrs ago | 270 Views

Man struck and killed with burning log

16 hrs ago | 725 Views

FW de Klerk dies at 85

22 hrs ago | 1996 Views

Crypto Exchange vs Crypto Broker: What Is the Difference?

23 hrs ago | 225 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days