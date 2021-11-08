Mnangagwa launches Intwasa/ Pfumvudza programme

News / National

by Staff reporter

On a grey and calm day, with rains on the horizons, thousands of Zanu-PF supporters thronged Chief Nenyunga homestead in Gokwe where President Mnangagwa was launching the Intwasa/ Pfumvudza programme, extended to include cotton, itself a source of livelihoods for millions across the country.When President Mnangagwa arrived, the crowds erupted into a euphoria - waving the party's golden, yellow, black and red-striped flags in an emotional welcome of their leader who they said will deliver them to the promised land when Zimbabwe becomes an upper middle class economy by 2030.The supporters, drawn from districts in the Midlands Province, also had a chance to be vaccinated against Covid-19, the global plague that has for the better part of two years put on ice most political activities."We came in our numbers to express satisfaction with the projects that our President has implemented in the past few years. As you know we could not congregate because of the pandemic, but now we said let's go out in our numbers to show appreciation for the work that we are witnessing, not only in the Midlands but across the country," said a woman who attended the launch.The sentiment was universal, as everyone admitted that the President has delivered on most of his electoral promises.Fulfilling his pledge of initiating development that leaves no one behind, President Mnangagwa, who on Wednesday commissioned a road in Chimanimani, has rolled out unprecedented infrastructural development programmes across the country, as the nation leapfrogs its modernisation and industrialisation under the Second Republic.Nenyunga is an area that borders Midlands, Matabeleland North and Mashonaland West Provinces.Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Dr Anxious Masuka, said the President had demonstrated that he has people at heart."You said no one will be left behind and as a ministry that has a new name we also said no place or area should be left behind. We have said we will go to a place which feels marginalised but which we know you have at heart," said Dr Masuka.