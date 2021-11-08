Latest News Editor's Choice


Robbers hit school, shops

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Armed robbery cases continue to rise across the country after robbers got away with a cumulative US$32 300 and R37 600 in five separate incidents this week, amid calls for law enforcement agencies to step up their fight against the scourge.

In Rusape, a Kriste Mambo High School official was seriously injured after he was shot by one of 11 armed robbers who raided the school on Sunday and got away with a Toyota Hilux twin cab vehicle, over US$5 000 cash and $14 350.

A shop owner and a branch of Mukuru money transfer agency lost over US$18 000 and R37 500 in Norton while a businessman lost US$5 000 in Zhombe.

Police said in Rusape, the 11 robbers were armed with four pistols when they raided the school before they shot the school official in the chest.

The official was seriously injured and has since been taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made and investigations are in progress.

National police spokespersons Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident saying officers countrywide had been heavily deployed to thwart criminal activities.

"Police in Rusape are investigating a robbery case which occurred on November 7, 2021 at Kriste Mambo High School. Eleven suspects armed with four firearms pounced on the school and stole US$5 134, $14 350 and a Toyota Hilux twin cab vehicle.

"One member of the school staff was seriously injured after being shot in the chest. The stolen motor vehicle was recovered at Bridge store, Nyazura on November 8, 2021 parked on the side of the road," he said.

He appealed for anyone with information to assist with investigations by contacting the nearest police station.

In Norton, police are investigating a robbery case which occurred at a grocery shop and Mukuru Money Transfer shop at Katanga Business Centre on Monday morning.

Six armed robbers attacked a 48-year-old shop owner and an attendant (31) before stealing US$18 537 and R37 500 cash.

Police are also investigating a robbery case which occurred at Mahoko Village in Zhombe at about 1930 hours on Sunday when a business couple was attacked by three robbers who were armed with three pistols.

"The suspects fired two shots into the air before they struck the husband once on the head with a wheel spanner and stole cash amounting to US$5 100 cash, a Honda Fit vehicle and two Itel cellphones.

"The vehicle was later recovered near Sidaken Secondary School," Ass Comm Nyathi said.

Police are also investigating another robbery case which occurred at 2100hours on Tuesday in Kadoma.

Five robbers attacked a 25-year-old pirate taxi driver and stole an unregistered Honda Fit vehicle, three cellphones and US$1 800 cash.

The three robbers had hired the complainant from Rimuka to Kadoma CBD before two other suspects intercepted the vehicle along the way.

In a related case, police in Harare are investigating circumstances surrounding a robbery case which occurred on Tuesday at a residence near the intersection of Samora Machel Avenue and ED Mnangagwa Road.

Three suspects robbed the complainant of US$5 500, R600, a 44-inch television set and two cellphones.

Last week, Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Minister Kazembe Kazembe said Government remained gravely concerned by the continued surge in violent crimes.

"I, therefore, call upon ZRP to redouble efforts and summon all operational ingenuity to come up with policing initiatives," he said.

"The fear of crime, especially of violent crimes, keeps citizens apprehensive and stifles business growth. It is also a fact that modern policing increasingly operates under public scrutiny and this calls for enhanced accountability."

Source - The Herald
