12-member armed robbery gang arrested

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Midlands police have rounded up and arrested a notorious 12-member gang terrorising villagers in Zhombe, and as convictions are secured several assault, attempted murder, public violence and rape cases should be cleared.

Midlands police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, while confirming the arrests, said robberies were on the rise in the province.

"ZRP Midlands Province wishes to give a very important communication to the general public in the province or those travelling passing through the province," he said. "There is an indication that robberies are on the rise in all areas across the province.

"They used to be prevalent in places like dark alleys or thoroughfares leading to high density suburbs in towns. Currently, they have also become common in highways and other places."

Insp Mahoko said travellers must be cautious when in the Midlands province with hitch hikers proven to be easy targets for robbers.

"Given the increase in robberies targeting motorists and travelling members of the public, the police would like to warn of the dangers that can befall unsuspecting travellers at illegal pick-up and drop-off points," he said.

"The undesignated transport pick-up points being taken advantage of by criminals include Cathedral, Amtec, Wimpy, Showgrounds, Clonsiilla, and Lower Gweru turn-off in Gweru.

"In Zvishavane, undesignated pick-up points include GTS Garage, Madeira, Chibuku turn off, Pote Supermarket along Bulawayo Road and Rutenga Road near Zvishavane Town Council. Travellers should also avoid places like Chikwingwizha turn-off, Surprise shopping centre, Unki turn-off and Mambowa shops along Gweru-Shurugwi road."

Insp Mahoko said in Gokwe, undesignated pick-up points are at Zuva Service Station and Zimpost.

He urged members of the public undertaking journeys to always get transport from designated places and ranks.

Source - The Herald
