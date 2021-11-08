Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

CJ Malaba implores judges to dispense justice promptly

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
CHIEF Justice Luke Malaba has implored judges to dispense justice with reasonable promptness to meet public expectations as society looks up to the bench as an epitome of an orderly society.

Speaking on the first day of the three-day judicial orientation of the 12 newly appointed High Court Judges being conducted by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) here, CJ Malaba said the office of the judge is of pivotal social importance and people expect justice to be done and seen.

"The timing of this orientation therefore gives you the added advantage of having an insight on what is expected of you and an appreciation of what the office of the judge entails. These sessions are aimed at giving you an opportunity to hone your skills on broad areas that affect your business in court, in chambers and in your day to day conduct with the outside world.

"People also expect judges to be organised and make reasoned decisions based on the law when presiding over matters. What the public is expecting is a demonstration of the ability and capacity to dispense justice with reasonable promptness and aptitude. Socially, they expect a judge to be of impeccable character. This is because to the people, judges are the fountain of justice and an epitome of an orderly society," said CJ Malaba.

He said an effective and functional judiciary requires not only a skilled bench, but also one that operates with regard to professional ethical standards to retain public trust and confidence in the fairness and objectivity of the justice delivery system.

The new High Court judges were appointed a few months ago and the orientation exercise seeks to equip them with judicial education which is key to ensuring high standards in the justice delivery system.

The induction will equip them with core skills for effective justice delivery in criminal and civil trials, pre-trial conferences, appeals, reviews, applications as well as the new Integrated Electronic Case Management System so that they are able to dispense expeditious and quality justice.

CJ Malaba said the days when judicial education and training were seen to be beneath a judge are long gone as the JSC values education and skills development.

More such trainings are on the cards, the chief justice added.

He said orientation of new judges is an opportunity for new judges of the High Court to collectively acquire tools that will equip them for the roles ahead of them.

"One can never know it all. Every judge therefore needs judicial education in every aspect of adjudication and judging. Judicial education is key to ensuring high standards of judicial performance and it is a lifelong project. I appreciate that on your appointment you were coming from different backgrounds. That is the reason why it is important to orient you on the expectations of the office you now occupy," he said.

CJ Malaba said the theme for the 2021 legal year "Ensuring efficiency and effectiveness of the judiciary" is a relentless reminder of the work that needs to be done to fully realise the vision of a Zimbabwe in which world class justice prevails.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Killed, #Log, #Burning

Comments


Must Read

'Unoka' Biti 'appeals' to tyrant Mnangagwa to uphold rule of law - 'Go implement reforms like a man!'

2 hrs ago | 331 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF desperate to engage Zambia leader

4 hrs ago | 1987 Views

Zanu-PF officials hijacking Pfumvudza programme

4 hrs ago | 260 Views

Chinamasa says polls a waste of resources

4 hrs ago | 1552 Views

Zanu-PF moves to mend structures

4 hrs ago | 195 Views

Police boss has case to answer

4 hrs ago | 579 Views

Mwazha church to hold Passover despite wrangle

4 hrs ago | 274 Views

Zanu-PF frets over own land barons

4 hrs ago | 291 Views

Mnangagwa implores Zanu-PF supporters to register to vote in numbers

4 hrs ago | 69 Views

Zimbabwean model crowned Miss Africa South Australia

4 hrs ago | 309 Views

School 'victimises' pupils as parents reject fee hike

4 hrs ago | 346 Views

'Beitbridge border clearance has improved'

4 hrs ago | 250 Views

Zesa blamed for Bulawayo water cuts

4 hrs ago | 76 Views

Police put on spot over students assault

4 hrs ago | 181 Views

Zanu-PF deploys Politburo members to faction ravaged provinces

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

R1,2m heist victim turns to madzibaba to nab robbers

4 hrs ago | 584 Views

Soldier violates protection order to bash wife

4 hrs ago | 222 Views

Groundnuts dispute leads to suicide

4 hrs ago | 193 Views

Mass exodus of science teachers hits Bulawayo schools

4 hrs ago | 237 Views

Rapist gets Grade 6 pupil pregnant

4 hrs ago | 280 Views

Bosso board leaders term extended

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

De Jongh rekindles Bosso romance

4 hrs ago | 160 Views

$8 billion target for Intwasa programme

4 hrs ago | 31 Views

Chiwenga throws weight behind Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 400 Views

Bafana Bafana beat Mashonaland FC

4 hrs ago | 533 Views

Zimbabwean minister honoured in United States

4 hrs ago | 255 Views

Mthuli Ncube's budget speech set for November 25

4 hrs ago | 39 Views

12-member armed robbery gang arrested

4 hrs ago | 164 Views

Driver vanishes, fuel tanker impounded

4 hrs ago | 154 Views

Robbers hit school, shops

4 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zanu-PF to receive DCC reports

4 hrs ago | 15 Views

Mnangagwa launches Intwasa/ Pfumvudza programme

4 hrs ago | 21 Views

'Obeying illegal orders no defence for corruption'

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

ZIMTA bosses in massive corruption storm

4 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zanu-PF denies paying people top attend gatherings

4 hrs ago | 63 Views

Eurowings set for Victoria Falls flights

4 hrs ago | 64 Views

Telecel fails to pay rentals for 32 months

4 hrs ago | 48 Views

Hot temperatures to persist in all provinces

14 hrs ago | 854 Views

BCC hit by exodus of health staff

15 hrs ago | 748 Views

Robbers seize and flee with cash

15 hrs ago | 1411 Views

Robbers raid Mukuru

16 hrs ago | 2390 Views

Fuel Tanker filled with water impounded

16 hrs ago | 1905 Views

Magwaza to launch 12th album in Botswana, SA

16 hrs ago | 270 Views

Man struck and killed with burning log

16 hrs ago | 725 Views

FW de Klerk dies at 85

22 hrs ago | 1996 Views

Crypto Exchange vs Crypto Broker: What Is the Difference?

23 hrs ago | 225 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days