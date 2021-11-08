De Jongh rekindles Bosso romance

News / National

by Staff reporter

FORMER Highlanders' coach Pieter de Jongh has sent overtures to rekindle his romance with Bosso almost two years after he dumped the Bulawayo giants to join FC Platinum.If there is anything that every Highlanders' fans long for, it's lifting the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title, and anyone promising to deliver it will certainly have the ear of the Bosso faithful.And De Jongh has somehow been promising that in a series of Facebook posts.He was the last man to bring smiles on the faces of Bosso fans by winning the Chibuku Super Cup in 2019.Bosso were ejected from the Chibuku Super Cup by FC Platinum, who beat them 1-0, and things went from bad to worse when they stumbled to a 0-2 loss to Black Rhinos in their opening match of the PSL.The Dutchman has strangely declared himself available for a second dance with Bosso."I am directly available and I am in Kenya and could any moment fly to Bulawayo and want to win the title with Bosso," posted De Jongh on Facebook.He also didn't mince his words about his desire to make a come-back in an interview with American media production company Blue Sky Media."The title is possible to win with this Highlanders team. The fans love me. I have watched their games against FC Platinum and Black Rhinos and their team is stronger than two years ago. I have no interest in coaching any other club in Zimbabwe besides Highlanders. If l come back l will come back to Highlanders," De Jongh said in the interview.Interestingly, De Jongh replaced Current Bosso coach Mandla Mpofu on a short-term contract two years ago when the team was facing similar current problems of failing to score and defend set pieces.Bosso's next encounter is against high-flying Ngezi Platinum Stars at Barbourfields Stadium on Tuesday and defeat will certainly pile more pressure on Mpofu and his lieutenants.Mpofu is currently away on national duty with the Warriors and will probably arrive in Bulawayo on Monday after their last World Cup qualifier against Ethiopia in Harare.