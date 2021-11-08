Latest News Editor's Choice


Bosso board leaders term extended

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
HIGHLANDERS' board members on Wednesday resolved to align their term of office with the executive committee and immediately extended the tenures of board chairman Luke Mnkandla, his deputy Cosmas Sikhosana and board secretary Matthew Sibindi by three years.

The three board officers' two-year term had lapsed, but Wednesday's resolution will see them staying in office until 2024.

Sources said the majority of board members felt the trio's term was adversely affected by Covid-19 and were of the view that they remain in office.

"The board met on Wednesday where they deliberated on and agreed to retain its leadership for another term. Of interest is that the board agreed that the term of board chairman, deputy and secretary be three years just like the executive.

"Former board chairman Dumisani Sandi chaired the meeting in the absence of club president Ndumiso Gumede, who excused himself, as he was held up by other commitments," said the source.

Mnkandla took over the board chairmanship from Mgcini Nkolomi in 2018.

Mnkandla has been on the Highlanders' board since the beginning of 2011. He has been chairman of the club's marketing committee since 2014.

Sikhosana assumed the vice-chairman's post in 2018 when Sibindi retained the board secretary slot.

Sibindi yesterday declined to comment on the changes made by the board.

"We always have meetings and unfortunately I can't confirm anything to you about what transpired on Wednesday.

The time will come when you will be notified about what you're asking," said Sibindi.

Source - The Chronicle
