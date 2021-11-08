Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Rapist gets Grade 6 pupil pregnant

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
POLICE in Bulawayo are investigating a case of a Grade Six pupil who was impregnated after she was allegedly raped by a stranger at the family house in Mzilikazi suburb.

The matter came to light when the family's domestic worker questioned the 11-year-old girl about her delayed menstrual period and that is when she revealed that she was raped sometime last month.

According to the girl, the rapist threatened to come back and stab her if she revealed the matter to anyone.
Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident yesterday and urged members of the public to go an extra mile in protecting girls.

He said the increasing cases of sexual abuse of women and girls in the city was worrying and called on members of the public to work with the police to address the problem.

"We are investigating a case of a juvenile aged 11 years from Mzilikazi suburb who was raped by an unknown male adult at her home. The accused person gained entry into an unlocked house while the complainant was outside washing dishes," said Insp Ncube.

He said when the complainant went back into the house, she found the accused person inside the house and he grabbed her before raping her once without protection.

"After raping her, the accused person threatened to stab the complainant with a knife if she dared report the incident to anyone. The complainant did not disclose the incident to her father as she feared that the accused person would come back and stab her," said Insp Ncube.

He said the incident was revealed when the girl fell pregnant and narrated to the family domestic worker what had transpired on the fateful day.

Insp Ncube said the rape was reported at ZRP Barbourfields Post and the girl was referred to Mpilo Central Hospital for medical examination.

Meanwhile, health experts say early sexual engagement increases the risk of girls suffering cervical cancer which is the leading cancer in Zimbabwe and one of the killer diseases among women.

Reports also show that when a girl falls pregnant, they drop out of school and eventually give up on their studies.

According to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), early sexual debut and sexual abuse of female adolescents increase the girls' risk to unintended pregnancies, sexually transmitted infections including HIV and psycho-social challenges in their lives.

UNFPA Zimbabwe's adolescent sexual reproductive health specialist Mr Blessing Tafadzwa Nyagumbo said Zimbabwe is among countries in sub-Saharan Africa with a huge teenage pregnancy problem.

"The country has a high adolescent fertility rate of 108 per 1 000 among young women aged 15 to 19 years.

This is against the average fertility rate of 101 births per 1 000 young women aged between 15 and 19 in sub-Saharan Africa. Emerging data indicates that there has been a significant increase in teenage pregnancy during the lockdown," he said.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Killed, #Log, #Burning

Comments


Must Read

'Unoka' Biti 'appeals' to tyrant Mnangagwa to uphold rule of law - 'Go implement reforms like a man!'

2 hrs ago | 331 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF desperate to engage Zambia leader

4 hrs ago | 1987 Views

Zanu-PF officials hijacking Pfumvudza programme

4 hrs ago | 260 Views

Chinamasa says polls a waste of resources

4 hrs ago | 1552 Views

Zanu-PF moves to mend structures

4 hrs ago | 195 Views

Police boss has case to answer

4 hrs ago | 579 Views

Mwazha church to hold Passover despite wrangle

4 hrs ago | 274 Views

Zanu-PF frets over own land barons

4 hrs ago | 291 Views

Mnangagwa implores Zanu-PF supporters to register to vote in numbers

4 hrs ago | 69 Views

Zimbabwean model crowned Miss Africa South Australia

4 hrs ago | 309 Views

School 'victimises' pupils as parents reject fee hike

4 hrs ago | 346 Views

'Beitbridge border clearance has improved'

4 hrs ago | 250 Views

Zesa blamed for Bulawayo water cuts

4 hrs ago | 76 Views

Police put on spot over students assault

4 hrs ago | 181 Views

Zanu-PF deploys Politburo members to faction ravaged provinces

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

R1,2m heist victim turns to madzibaba to nab robbers

4 hrs ago | 584 Views

Soldier violates protection order to bash wife

4 hrs ago | 222 Views

Groundnuts dispute leads to suicide

4 hrs ago | 193 Views

Mass exodus of science teachers hits Bulawayo schools

4 hrs ago | 237 Views

Bosso board leaders term extended

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

De Jongh rekindles Bosso romance

4 hrs ago | 160 Views

CJ Malaba implores judges to dispense justice promptly

4 hrs ago | 67 Views

$8 billion target for Intwasa programme

4 hrs ago | 31 Views

Chiwenga throws weight behind Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 400 Views

Bafana Bafana beat Mashonaland FC

4 hrs ago | 533 Views

Zimbabwean minister honoured in United States

4 hrs ago | 255 Views

Mthuli Ncube's budget speech set for November 25

4 hrs ago | 39 Views

12-member armed robbery gang arrested

4 hrs ago | 164 Views

Driver vanishes, fuel tanker impounded

4 hrs ago | 154 Views

Robbers hit school, shops

4 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zanu-PF to receive DCC reports

4 hrs ago | 15 Views

Mnangagwa launches Intwasa/ Pfumvudza programme

4 hrs ago | 21 Views

'Obeying illegal orders no defence for corruption'

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

ZIMTA bosses in massive corruption storm

4 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zanu-PF denies paying people top attend gatherings

4 hrs ago | 63 Views

Eurowings set for Victoria Falls flights

4 hrs ago | 64 Views

Telecel fails to pay rentals for 32 months

4 hrs ago | 48 Views

Hot temperatures to persist in all provinces

14 hrs ago | 854 Views

BCC hit by exodus of health staff

15 hrs ago | 748 Views

Robbers seize and flee with cash

15 hrs ago | 1411 Views

Robbers raid Mukuru

16 hrs ago | 2390 Views

Fuel Tanker filled with water impounded

16 hrs ago | 1905 Views

Magwaza to launch 12th album in Botswana, SA

16 hrs ago | 270 Views

Man struck and killed with burning log

16 hrs ago | 725 Views

FW de Klerk dies at 85

22 hrs ago | 1996 Views

Crypto Exchange vs Crypto Broker: What Is the Difference?

23 hrs ago | 225 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days