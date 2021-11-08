Groundnuts dispute leads to suicide

News / National

by Staff reporter

A MAN committed suicide after he had an argument with his sister-in-law over a packet of roasted ground nuts that he had sold at a cheaper price.Jonathan Mavhunga (35)'s sister-in-law Loveletter Gundani (31) said they survive on vending and on the fateful day on Monday this week at around 10pm she left Jonathan at the vending stall and went to fetch other stuff that they sell. She said when she returned, she found that her brother-in-law had sold ground nuts at a cheaper price."I was shocked to find out that Jonathan had sold a packet of roasted ground nuts at $10 instead of $30. After that we had an argument, in the heat of the moment he rushed to the house," she said.After a few minutes she followed him and was shocked to find that he had locked himself inside the house."I knocked several times, but there was no response. I called out his name but still there was no response and I had to ask a neighbour (name supplied) who came and opened the door with a screwdriver. We were utterly shocked to find him hanging from the roof truss in his bedroom," said the heartbroken Gundani.Gundani reported the matter at Cowdray Park police base.Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident.Insp Ncube urged community members to solve their differences amicably whenever they are faced with disputes.He added: "They can engage relatives, friends or pastors than to resort to suicide."